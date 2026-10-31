Could Patriots Land Jonathan Taylor? Trade Odds Emerge Amid ESPN Report

The New England Patriots have surfaced as a potential destination for Jonathan Taylor as speculation runs rampant around the star running back’s future with the Indianapolis Colts.

New England has been assigned a 5% chance of acquiring Taylor in Kalshi’s prediction market as of 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 31, 2026, putting the Patriots as the seventh-most-likely team to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler.

So, it seems unless there is a huge swing, the Patriots are at the bottom of the list when it comes to the Taylor sweepstakes.

Indianapolis has parted ways with two prominent veterans recently, seeping less doubt into the idea of its $44 million running back landing elsewhere.

Patriots Surface in Jonathan Taylor Trade Market

There are multiple teams ahead of New England. The Minnesota Vikings led the listed possibilities at 34%, followed by the Colts at 20%, Seattle Seahawks at 16% and Denver Broncos at 10%.

Those percentages are simply prediction-market prices and not confirmed interest or actual trade probabilities based on reporting. And those figures will most definitely fluctuate as the deadline approaches.

New England’s inclusion follows a recent report connecting the organization to Taylor.

NFL reporter Evan Sidery reported Thursday, Oct. 29, that the Patriots had contacted Indianapolis about the possibility of acquiring the former All-Pro.

“The Patriots are a surprise team who has recently called the Colts about Jonathan Taylor,” Sidery wrote.

The reporter also claimed that New England could include TreVeyon Henderson and draft capital in a prospective deal, although no agreement came about.

A move for Taylor would represent a large financial move in the Patriots’ backfield already featuring Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Henderson has struggled to build on his promising rookie campaign, recording 203 rushing yards and one touchdown through seven games in 2026.

Taylor, on the other hand, has stayed productive despite Indianapolis’ struggles. He has accumulated 587 rushing yards and a league-leading eight rushing touchdowns in seven appearances.

ESPN Reports Jonathan Taylor Trade Interest as Colts Face Decision

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported Oct. 25 that the Vikings, Seahawks, Broncos and Green Bay Packers were among the teams that had pondered or were expected to explore acquiring Taylor.

Although New England was absent from that group, ESPN’s reporting established that multiple organizations were evaluating the Colts’ willingness to move their franchise running back.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen subsequently ranked Taylor first among their top 25 potential trade candidates on Oct. 28, assigning him a 30% chance of being dealt.

However, the situation remains complicated by Taylor’s contract and Indianapolis’ reported reluctance to part ways with him.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August, keeping him under contract through the 2028 season.

Taylor also addressed the rumors Thursday, Oct. 29, confirming that he had not requested a trade despite the franchise’s recent roster moves.

“I haven’t heard anything, and I can’t control that,” Taylor said, via the Colts’ official website. “I’m always proud to wear the Horseshoe, proud to be here.”

His remarks followed Indianapolis’ decision to trade All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to Seattle and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN’s Schefter also noted earlier in the week that Colts ownership preferred to retain Taylor. An exceptionally strong offer may still change the organization’s stance.

As for the Patriots, acquiring Taylor would mean weighing the benefits of adding a centerpiece against the big-time financial and draft-pick commitments involved.