Patriots Bring Back Ex-Defensive Player of the Year Amid Roster Changes

The New England Patriots are bringing back a defensive player as the franchise navigates an injury-ravaged roster.

Outside linebacker Jose Ramirez is re-signing with New England’s practice squad, marking his latest return to the organization after multiple roster changes throughout October.

The 27-year-old former MAC Defensive Player of the Year has seen action for the Patriots this season, primarily contributing on special teams.

ESPN insider Mike Reiss reported the development Monday, Oct. 26, citing a source with knowledge of the team’s plans.

“OLB Jose Ramirez is re-signing with the Patriots’ practice squad, per a source,” Reiss wrote.

The reporter added that New England continues to juggle its 17-man practice squad to accommodate injuries and depth needs.

Ramirez’s return comes just 13 days after the Patriots released him for the second time this month.

Patriots Bring Back Jose Ramirez After Latest Release

Ramirez has experienced a stretch of transactions since joining New England on Sept. 1.

The Patriots initially signed him to their practice squad before promoting him to the 53-man roster Sept. 23.

He appeared in two games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, offering depth on defense and special teams.

Across those two contests, Ramirez played 30 snaps, including 22 on special teams and eight on defense.

His most noteworthy action came against Buffalo, when he logged 15 special teams snaps, accounting for 58% of New England’s special teams plays.

The Patriots then waived Ramirez on Oct. 6, but he cleared waivers and returned to the practice squad two days later.

His second stint lasted just five days.

New England released Ramirez again Oct. 13 while bringing aboard running back Hassan Haskins and cornerback D’Shawn Jamison to its practice squad.

According to Reiss, that decision was driven by the Patriots’ need to accommodate offensive line depth.

Patriots’ Offensive Line Injuries Have Forced Roster Changes

New England’s roster adjustments come amid a grueling period for its offensive line.

The Patriots recently placed guard Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

Plus, starting guard Mike Onwenu and veteran backup Greg Van Roten are also on injured reserve. And Ben Brown has been battling a knee injury.

The shortage forced head coach Mike Vrabel to rely on an unconventional starting guard tandem of Walter Rouse and Matt Pryor during Thursday’s 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.

New England also elevated Xavier Newman-Johnson from the practice squad before that game.

Ramirez, the 6-foot-2, 252-pound linebacker, came into the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

He earned MAC Defensive Player of the Year honors at Eastern Michigan in 2022 after producing a school-record 12 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.

Ramirez later spent time with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Philadelphia Eagles before joining New England.

His college pass-rushing credentials are the part of his profile to pay attention to, but his experience on special teams seems valuable for the Patriots.

As the team reorganizes its roster, Ramirez’s past with Vrabel’s system and New England may be what’s keeping him around.