Patriots Quickly Bring Back 12-Sack Former Defensive Player of the Year

The New England Patriots are circling back to ensure they have a certain linebacker still available on the depth chart.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on X that outside linebacker Jose Ramirez cleared waivers and will re-sign with New England’s practice squad.

“With OLB Jose Ramirez clearing waivers today, he is signing back to the Patriots practice squad, per a source,” Reiss wrote.

It amounts to a quick roster maneuver for New England. The Patriots removed Ramirez from their 53-man roster Tuesday, but no other team claimed him, allowing them to retain the pass rusher without dedicating an active-roster spot to him.

The move also keeps a former conference Defensive Player of the Year in the organization after Ramirez saw action in each of New England’s last two games.

Patriots Keep Ramirez in the Fold After Brief Exit

The Patriots announced Ramirez’s release Tuesday, less than two weeks after promoting him from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The 27-year-old originally joined New England’s practice squad Sept. 1 before receiving his promotion Sept. 23. His stay on the active roster included appearances against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

Ramirez logged 30 total snaps during those two appearances, including eight on defense and 22 on special teams. He played 15 special-teams snaps in New England’s 29-26 win over Buffalo, accounting for 58% of the Patriots’ special-teams workload.

That versatility helps explain why New England wanted him back after getting him through waivers.

Ramirez now returns to the practice squad while the Patriots maintain their flexibility on the 53-man roster.

New England entered the week with several players eligible to return from reserve lists, creating the possibility of additional movement as coach Mike Vrabel’s group prepares for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots were able to accomplish both objectives with Ramirez: open an active-roster spot and still keep him available as organizational depth.

Ramirez Has Intriguing Pass-Rush Background

Ramirez’s NFL period remains relatively light, but his college production gives the Patriots something worth continuing to develop.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Ramirez in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft after his standout career at Eastern Michigan.

Ramirez was named the 2022 MAC Defensive Player of the Year after a dominant senior season. He recorded 12 sacks, setting Eastern Michigan’s single-season school record, while adding 19.5 tackles for loss.

He spent his rookie season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad and appeared in four games for the Buccaneers in 2024. Ramirez then played for the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2025 before signing a futures deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in January. Philadelphia released him Aug. 30, and New England added him two days later.

His first promotion with the Patriots came after rookie linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins went on injured reserve.

Ramirez didn’t last long on the 53-man roster, but his return Wednesday makes clear that his release was hardly the end of New England’s interest.

Instead, the Patriots successfully moved him through waivers and now get to continue developing a former 12-sack college standout while preserving valuable flexibility on the active roster.