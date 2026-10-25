Patriots’ Trade of Ex-Drake Maye Weapon Resurfaces With Ironic Twist

The New England Patriots made a notable choice by trading Kayshon Boutte during the offseason, but the move has reappeared with a twist.

Nearly two months after New England shipped the 24-year-old wide receiver to the Houston Texans, neither team has been getting much playing time out of the players involved in the deal.

And that’s attracted attention because both franchises are dealing with injuries at the positions they traded away.

Patriots insider Doug Kyed mentioned the particular circumstances Sunday, Oct. 25, pointing to the slim opportunities for Boutte and safety Jaylen Reed.

Patriots’ Boutte Trade Draws Attention Amid Limited Playing Time

The Patriots sent Boutte to Houston on Aug. 24 in exchange for Reed and a 2028 seventh-round draft pick.

The move initially raised questions because Boutte had developed into a productive downfield target for quarterback Drake Maye.

However, his opportunities haven’t increased significantly since joining the Texans.

“Texans WR Kayshon Boutte has played just 5 of 26 offensive snaps so far today, per PFF’s in-game charting,” Kyed wrote on X during Houston’s Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants.

“Patriots S Jaylen Reed, who was acquired in the Boutte trade, played just 5 of 69 defensive snaps against the Bears. Meanwhile, the Patriots are down multiple key WRs, and the Texans are down two safeties.”

The statistics represent an interesting comparison, with Boutte playing approximately 19% of Houston’s offensive snaps at the time of Kyed’s report.

Meanwhile, Reed was on the field for just 7% of New England’s defensive snaps during Thursday’s 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Boutte came into Sunday’s matchup with 14 receptions for 169 yards and zero touchdowns across six games, per NFL.com, a decline from his 2025 pace in New England when he recorded 33 catches for 551 yards and six touchdowns.

Reed, at present, has appeared in seven games for the Patriots, registering nine total tackles and one pass breakup.

The former Penn State standout has bolstered depth in New England’s secondary, and contributed on special teams. But he wasn’t playing on defense often versus Chicago.

Patriots, Texans Facing Ironic Injury Situations

The eye-catching aspect of the trade is how both teams have been affected by injuries at the positions they surrendered.

New England has placed two notable receivers on injured reserve in recent weeks.

Mack Hollins landed on IR on Oct. 10, while Romeo Doubs followed on Oct. 19.

Additionally, A.J. Brown recently returned from his ankle injury after missing several games.

Houston, meanwhile, faced its own shortage at safety heading into Sunday’s matchup with New York.

The Texans officially ruled out Reed Blankenship with concussion and hand injuries, and Jalen Pitre was sidelined by a shoulder injury.

However, there is more context behind New England’s original decision.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel explained in August that Boutte was in the midst of an uphill battle to get game-day opportunities because he didn’t contribute on special teams.

And Houston’s decision to acquire him never guaranteed a starting role.

In the end, though, New England could benefit from someone with the level of chemistry Boutte had with May, and Houston would welcome safety help.

Instead, both organizations are dealing with personnel shortages that they couldn’t predict.