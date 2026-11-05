Patriots CB Chooses New England Despite Interest From Other Teams

The New England Patriots released a veteran defensive back earlier this week, but he apparently wasn’t interested in finding a new home despite attracting attention from other NFL teams.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor has decided to remain with New England after receiving interest from other clubs about joining their practice squads, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

New England released Vildor on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and he was spotted in the Patriots’ locker room Thursday, Nov. 5, as the team prepares to bring him back on its practice squad.

The decision suggests that the 29-year-old values his situation in New England enough to pass on opportunities elsewhere.

Kindle Vildor Chooses Patriots Despite Interest From Other Teams

Reiss reported the development Thursday on X, revealing that Vildor had other potential destinations available following his release.

“He had interest from other teams to join their practice squads, but decides to stay in New England,” Reiss wrote.

The update comes just two days after the Patriots announced Vildor’s release to create room for offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, whom the team activated from injured reserve.

New England reportedly intended to bring Vildor back on the practice squad from the beginning, although the move temporarily exposed him to interest from other organizations.

Rather than pursuing a fresh opportunity, Vildor elected to stick with the team that signed him in March.

His expected return would preserve an experienced depth option for head coach Mike Vrabel, although the Patriots had not officially announced his practice squad signing as of Reiss’ report.

Kindle Vildor Brings Experienced Secondary Depth

Vildor originally joined the Patriots in March after spending the 2025 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former fifth-round draft pick began the 2026 season on New England’s practice squad before earning a promotion to the active roster on Oct. 10.

He appeared in five games for the Patriots, recording seven total tackles, one pass defended and a forced fumble, according to the team’s official transaction announcement.

Vildor also brings extensive NFL experience. He previously played for the Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and Buccaneers.

Across his career, the Georgia Southern product has appeared in 85 regular-season games, making 27 starts.

While Vildor isn’t looking at a starting role in New England’s secondary, his experience and familiarity with the defense make him a useful insurance option as the season progresses.

The Patriots are preparing to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8.