Patriots Sign 27-Start Veteran CB Amid Injury Crisis Before Raiders Game

The New England Patriots have turned to a veteran as their cornerback room reaches a breaking point before facing the Las Vegas Raiders.

New England announced Saturday that it signed Kindle Vildor from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, giving the 28-year-old a more permanent promotion after he was elevated for last week’s victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The move comes with the Patriots already having ruled out four cornerbacks for Sunday’s game: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Karon Prunty and Channing Canada. Charles Woods is also questionable with a shoulder injury, per the Patriots’ final injury report.

That leaves Vildor with a chance to go from the edge of New England’s roster to playing potentially vital snaps against a Raiders offense that has shown it can attack weakened secondaries.

Vildor Could Have Key Part Against Raiders

Vildor appeared to make a strong case for a roster spot during the preseason before being released at final cuts and returning on the practice squad.

He recorded three passes defensed and an interception in three preseason appearances, via his official Patriots game log. His interception came on a deflected Anthony Richardson pass during New England’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Vildor then got his first regular-season opportunity with New England against Buffalo. He played eight defensive snaps and finished with two tackles. His lone reception allowed was an unusual 22-yard completion to Keon Coleman after Vildor initially got a hand on the football, only for Coleman to secure the ricochet along the sideline, according to Patriots.com’s roster analysis.

New England will need considerably more depth Sunday.

With Gonzalez and Davis unavailable, Marcus Jones is the only healthy established corner who entered the weekend without an injury designation. Woods’ questionable status creates a variable that could force Vildor into his heftiest workload since joining the Patriots.

Vildor at least brings experience to that assignment. The former fifth-round pick has appeared in 81 regular-season games with 27 starts while spending time with the Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with New England in March.

Patriots’ Depleted Secondary Hands Raiders an Opening

The moment at which Vildor’s promotion comes is important.

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a 437-yard offensive performance in a 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kirk Cousins threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Las Vegas has leaned heavily on its tight ends, but it also has a legitimate downfield threat in Tre Tucker. Tucker has 15 catches for 233 yards through four games, with an average depth of target of 15.5 yards, via Pro Football Reference.

Meanwhile, Brock Bowers has produced 16 receptions for 202 yards despite playing only two games. Bowers, Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas combined for 16 catches, 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Kansas City.

That combination could stretch a Patriots defense already missing its top two outside corners.

Vildor was a practice-squad insurance policy entering October. Less than two weeks later, the Patriots have put him on the 53-man roster, and circumstances could require him to be much more than insurance when the Raiders arrive at Gillette Stadium.