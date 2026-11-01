Patriots’ Decision on 209-Pound RB Raises ‘Poach’ Question

The New England Patriots have made an unexpected roster decision involving running back Lan Larison, and one longtime team reporter is questioning the move.

New England signed the 25-year-old to its 53-man roster Saturday, Oct. 31, promoting him from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

However, Boston Sports Journal‘s Greg Bedard expressed surprise over the permanent promotion, pointing out that Larison still had two practice squad elevations available.

Bedard also raised the possibility that a team had expressed interest in acquiring Larison, which could explain the Patriots’ decision to secure his services on the active roster.

New England is prepping to play without running back TreVeyon Henderson, who has been ruled out with an illness.

Greg Bedard Questions Patriots’ Decision on Lan Larison

Bedard reacted to the Patriots’ announcement Saturday, inquiring why the organization felt compelled to give Larison a permanent spot on its active roster.

“Did they really need a 4th RB on the roster?” Bedard wrote.

The longtime Patriots reporter also floated that a different organization might have been attempting to poach Larison from New England’s practice squad.

Surprised they signed Larison, who had 2 elevations left. Did they really need a 4th RB on the roster? Maybe someone was offering to poach him.Can scratch that from the possible add list, unless someone is going out. https://t.co/FXgicrRCMa — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) October 31, 2026

That prospect could help explain why the Patriots elected to sign the former UC Davis standout rather than temporarily elevate him for Sunday’s contest.

Under NFL rules, practice squad players can receive three standard game-day elevations during the regular season before requiring a spot on the active roster to appear in additional games.

Larison had only used one such elevation, making his promotion somewhat surprising.

Bedard also indicated that the move could affect New England’s ability to pursue other additions without first creating more roster vacancy.

The Patriots had an available spot on their 53-man roster entering Saturday, but Larison’s signing fills that opening.

As the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline nears, the decision creates another consideration for New England’s front office.

Lan Larison Could Have Larger Role Against Dolphins

Larison has made one regular-season appearance for the Patriots this season.

The 5-foot-11, 209-pound running back debuted during New England’s 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9, recording two receptions for nine yards.

He also contributed on special teams, returning two kickoffs for 49 yards.

Per the Patriots’ official website, Larison played just two offensive snaps during the contest, accounting for 3% of the team’s total.

His limited usage came with Henderson unavailable because of an ankle injury, a situation that resembles New England’s circumstances heading into Sunday’s game.

With Henderson sidelined again, Larison figures to serve as the third running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner.

The organization could also rely on Larison in the return game, potentially allowing Kiner to concentrate more heavily on offensive responsibilities.

Larison originally joined New England as an undrafted free agent in May 2025 following a productive collegiate career at UC Davis.

He accumulated 3,634 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns across four seasons, adding 1,626 receiving yards and 10 scores.

However, an injury suffered during his first NFL preseason forced him to spend his entire rookie campaign on injured reserve.

The Patriots then released Larison during their final roster cuts in August 2026 before retaining him on the practice squad.

But it’s a new day, and the running back has secured a position on New England’s active roster, at least for the time being.