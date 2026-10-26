Patriots’ HC Leaves Door Open for Record-Holder’s Return After Surprise Release

The New England Patriots have parted ways with a longtime special teams contributor, but head coach Mike Vrabel isn’t completely ruling out a reunion.

New England released veteran punter Bryce Baringer on Monday, Oct. 26, ending his three-year run with the organization after an injury kept him sidelined to begin the 2026 season.

However, Vrabel left the door open for Baringer to return down the road, even noting the Patriots might consider bringing him back if a need arises at the position.

New England is figuring out how to manage mounting injuries across its roster, making decisions about personnel and injured reserve increasingly tricky.

As veteran Mitch Wishnowsky performed well with Baringer on the sideline, the Patriots have chosen to move forward with their replacement.

Mike Vrabel Addresses Patriots’ Decision to Release Bryce Baringer

Speaking with reporters Monday, Vrabel explained why New England decided to cut ties with Baringer, who set a franchise single-season record with a 49.8-yard punting average in 2024, despite the punter being healthy enough to return.

According to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth, the Patriots coach recognized that moving on from a player who had spent three seasons with the franchise was difficult.

“I appreciate what Bryce has been able to do for us,” Vrabel said. “Those are tough decisions … we felt like this was best for us and best for Bryce, let him go punt.”

Interestingly, Vrabel didn’t completely close the door on a potential reunion.

The Patriots coach indicated that Baringer might return “if we need a punter,” saying the organization would stay open to considering its former starter if circumstances change.

That qualification is notable due to New England’s roster situation.

The Patriots have been hampered by multiple injuries, including setbacks involving Alijah Vera-Tucker and Romeo Doubs.

New England also faces restrictions on how many players it can activate from injured reserve throughout the season.

With Wishnowsky handling the punting responsibilities, using one of those valuable return designations on Baringer would have been tough to justify.

And releasing the Michigan State product allows him to carry on with his career elsewhere instead of not playing at all.

Patriots’ Mitch Wishnowsky Made Bryce Baringer Expendable

The Patriots originally selected Baringer in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and he became a fixture on special teams.

The 27-year-old appeared in all 51 regular-season games from 2023 through 2025, averaging 47.9 yards per punt and 41.0 net yards during that stretch.

However, Baringer suffered a lower-body injury during New England’s preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in August.

The setback landed him on injured reserve, opening the door for Wishnowsky to take over.

New England signed Wishnowsky to its practice squad before the regular season, and the former fourth-round pick has since established himself as a reliable alternative.

Through seven games, Wishnowsky has averaged 47.1 yards per punt with a net average of 41.2 yards. He’s also landed 10 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

All things considered, the Patriots are now 4-3 following their 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Oct. 22.

They’ll return to action against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1, with Wishnowsky expected to remain their starting punter.