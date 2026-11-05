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Patriots Share Mixed Reactions to Tom Brady’s Return

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Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives for his 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 12, 2024. Tom Brady is the 35th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

The New England Patriots will have an all-time great return to Gillette Stadium, and head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye have made their feelings known about the occasion.

Patriots legend Tom Brady will return to Foxborough on Sunday, Nov. 8, to call New England’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers as FOX’s lead color analyst.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be broadcasting a Patriots game for the first time since joining FOX in 2024, boosting intrigue around a matchup between two 5-3 teams.

Mike Vrabel Expects to Reunite With Tom Brady During Patriots Weekend

New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 17: Head Coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans talks with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots before a week two preseason game at Nissan Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Vrabel, who spent eight seasons playing alongside Brady in New England, was asked whether he expects to catch up with the legendary quarterback during his return.

The Patriots coach revealed that he expects to speak with Brady as part of FOX’s broadcast preparations, while also anticipating an opportunity to see him at a different but major franchise event.

“I think I’m required contractually to catch up with him at some point. I’m sure it’ll be a Zoom. I’m sure they won’t show up here. I’m sure it will be on Zoom,” Vrabel said during his Nov. 4 press conference. “So yep, contractually I’ll be talking to him, and I’m sure I’ll see him at Gronk’s induction on Saturday.”

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Patriot Place Plaza.

Vrabel and Brady won three Super Bowls together with the Patriots, establishing a relationship that has continued past their playing careers.

Their anticipated reunion arrives as Vrabel attempts to guide New England back toward a second-consecutive postseason appearance following the franchise’s run to Super Bowl LX last season.

Drake Maye Addresses Tom Brady’s Return to Gillette Stadium

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 01: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Maye also shared his thoughts on Brady’s upcoming appearance, noting the gravity of the franchise icon coming back to the stadium where he built his legacy.

“Yeah, it’s obviously cool. What a legend to come back here, and it’s definitely cool for him, I bet, to come back and call a game in the stadium where he won so many games and was a legend in this stadium,” Maye said during his Wednesday press conference.

The third-year quarterback credited Brady, the Patriots organization and New England’s fan base with helping institute Gillette Stadium’s reputation.

But Maye also made clear that Brady’s presence in the broadcast booth won’t change his approach to Sunday’s game.

“It really doesn’t affect me much,” Maye said.

Maye added that he wasn’t certain whether NFL rules would permit him to speak with Brady during FOX’s production meetings because of the former quarterback’s ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Regardless, the Patriots quarterback stated his appreciation for Brady’s contributions to the franchise.

“You just try to go appreciate him for what he left here, and that’s really about it.”

Brady was in New England for 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowls before snagging his seventh championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now Maye is attempting to build his own legacy in Foxborough, having helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl last season.

The young quarterback has New England at 5-3 through eight games in 2026, with the Patriots seeking their fourth consecutive home victory when they face Green Bay.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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