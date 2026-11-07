Patriots vs. Packers: Some Stats Ahead of Week 9 Matchup

The New England Patriots will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8, in a meeting between two of the NFL’s most successful teams this century.

Both enter Week 9 at 5-3. New England beat the Miami Dolphins 24-19 last week, while Green Bay defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-19.

Several numbers, per Stats Perform‘s Opta data, stand out ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Rank Among NFL’s Best in Two Three-and-Out Categories

The Patriots have gone three-and-out on just 14.3% of their offensive possessions this season, tied for the fifth-lowest rate in the NFL.

Their defense has forced opponents into a three-and-out on 24.7% of possessions, the league’s fifth-highest rate, according to Stat Perform’s Opta data.

New England is the only team ranked in the top five in both categories. The figures show how often New England extends drives and ends opposing possessions early.

Drake Maye has been efficient, too.

The quarterback completed 16 of 20 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns against Miami in Week 8. He also ran for a score as New England erased a 13-3 halftime deficit.

It marked Maye’s fifth game since the start of the 2025 season with at least an 80% completion rate and multiple touchdown passes.

No other NFL player has more than two such games in that span, according to Opta.

Packers Have Historic Numbers Entering Patriots Matchup

Sunday marks the 13th regular-season meeting between these teams. The home side won nine of the previous 12 contests.

That history favors New England. The Patriots are 5-2 at home against Green Bay, including a 31-17 victory in the Packers’ last visit in 2018.

The franchises also have two of the NFL’s three best winning percentages this century. New England is 289-140 (.674), while Green Bay is 265-161 (.621), according to Opta.

The Packers have won all three of their November road games since 2024. Each ended within one possession, and Green Bay erased fourth-quarter deficits in two.

Jordan Love enters Sunday with 99 career touchdown passes. One more would make him the fifth Packers quarterback to reach 100, joining Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Bart Starr and Lynn Dickey.

Tight end Tucker Kraft has set a mark of his own.

Through 50 career games, he has 1,901 receiving yards and 18 touchdown catches, both franchise highs for a tight end at that stage.

His 148 receptions also tie Jermichael Finley for the most by a Packers tight end through 50 games.