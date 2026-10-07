Patriots’ Starting RB Draws Injury Concern Amid Jamaal Williams Workout

The New England Patriots left Buffalo with a victory worth savoring.

A later-in-the-game play, however, has prompted a closer look at their backfield.

Injury analyst Jeff Mueller raised concern Tuesday night about Rhamondre Stevenson, pointing to the running back’s last touch against the Buffalo Bills. His evaluation landed on the same day New England worked out veteran Jamaal Williams.

Stevenson’s Final Touch Looked Rough

In his Oct. 6 post on X, Mueller shared footage of Stevenson’s final touch and highlighted how his right leg folded beneath him during the tackle.

“Check the right knee/ankle getting pinned underneath him and bent awkwardly,” Mueller wrote.

He expressed concern about a possible high ankle sprain, an MCL sprain at the knee or both. Mueller then suggested the play might help explain New England’s decision to evaluate Williams.

That connection remains Mueller’s interpretation. Because following the game, which he noted as well, Stevenson jogged off the field.

The uneasiness follows an afternoon in which Stevenson contributed notably to New England’s 29-26 win. According to the official game statistics, he rushed 13 times for 47 yards and a touchdown, adding three catches for 27 yards.

He also caught the two-point conversion that completed New England’s winning scoring drive.

Those contributions underscore the stakes of any potential limitation. Stevenson notched both a rushing score and a crucial reception in a game decided by three points.

Through four games, Stevenson has 163 rushing yards on 44 carries and 12 receptions for 90 yards. He has appeared in every game, giving McDaniels a back able to shoulder the burden as the offense works through its jagged start.

Patriots Explore Backfield Depth With Williams Workout

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Williams among five players brought in for tryouts Tuesday.

Williams became known for an accomplished rushing season when he produced 1,066 yards and an NFL-leading 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022.

His visit sparks eyeballs regardless of whether Mueller’s worry proves warranted. Evaluating an available veteran can help a team prepare for changing personnel needs, although the workout doesn’t define if Stevenson has a certain condition.

New England has another prominent back in TreVeyon Henderson, who carried 14 times for 42 yards against Buffalo. The two backs combined for 89 rushing yards, with neither breaking a run longer than 11 yards.

There were, nonetheless, encouraging signs beneath those modest totals. Patriots staff writer Evan Lazar credited the backfield with 12 successful runs and the offense with a season-best 45% rushing success rate.

That progress may be what propels the victory over the Bills into sustained momentum. And having Stevenson available would give the Patriots a better chance to build on the balance they found in Buffalo.

If he’s limited, Henderson’s responsibilities turn into a more pressing consideration for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Any additional back would also need to earn the staff’s trust before taking gameday snaps.

The next evidence will come from Stevenson’s practice participation and the team’s injury reporting.

Until then, Mueller’s assessment places an ill-at-ease question alongside an otherwise uplifting division victory.