Patriots Legend Rob Gronkowski Breaks Silence on Election Day Controversy

The New England Patriots will honor legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski this weekend, but the former NFL superstar is addressing an entirely different matter before his Hall of Fame induction.

Gronkowski issued a statement Thursday, Nov. 5, denying that he and longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek are affiliated with Turning Point USA following controversy surrounding their Election Day appearance in New Hampshire.

The four-time Super Bowl champion was photographed interacting with fans near a tent associated with the conservative political organization Tuesday, Nov. 3, sparking speculation about his political involvement.

However, Gronkowski insists the encounter was simply a chance to greet fans, not an endorsement of the organization.

Rob Gronkowski Denies Turning Point USA Ties in Strong Statement

Gronkowski didn’t hide his frustration with the reaction to his appearance.

“It has been upsetting and eye opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille,” Gronkowski wrote on his Instagram story Thursday. “In regard to the images and videos circulating we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA.”

The former Patriots star explained that he and Kostek had stopped at Goffstown High School before crossing the street to interact with fans who were calling their names.

“We simply took some pictures and I signed some things for them before leaving,” Gronkowski continued.

He emphasized that they interacted with individuals representing different political viewpoints throughout the morning.

“We cannot control what the media has made of it and running with – so we are here to shut down the false narratives.”

Gronkowski concluded with another pointed message.

“It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait. Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same.”

Why Rob Gronkowski’s Election Day Appearance Sparked Controversy

Gronkowski and Kostek visited multiple New Hampshire polling locations Tuesday, including stops in Goffstown and Bedford.

According to CBS Boston’s Nov. 3 report, Gronkowski was photographed signing memorabilia and posing with fans near a Turning Point USA tent. The former tight end also appeared in a photograph with Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte.

However, a spokesperson for Turning Point confirmed to CBS Boston that Gronkowski wasn’t with the organization and had simply walked past its tent.

Gronkowski’s clarification comes shortly before a major celebration of his Patriots career.

The franchise announced that Gronkowski heads into its Hall of Fame Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. ET at Patriot Place Plaza.

He will also receive recognition during halftime of New England’s Sunday, Nov. 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium.