Patriots’ Tom Brady Makes Drake Maye Declaration Ahead of Return

The New England Patriots witnessed an indispensable endorsement of quarterback Drake Maye from arguably the greatest player in franchise history.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady declared Maye an MVP candidate in the midst of discussing New England’s resurgence during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Brady also lauded head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their roles in the Patriots’ turnaround.

The former sixth-round draft pick will make his highly anticipated return to Gillette Stadium, where he will serve as FOX’s color commentator for Sunday’s matchup between New England and the Green Bay Packers.

Tom Brady Declares Patriots’ Drake Maye an MVP Candidate

Brady pointed to New England’s transformation under Vrabel and McDaniels when talking about Maye’s emergence as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

“Josh McDaniels does an incredible job with Drake Maye. Drake’s an MVP candidate,” Brady said during his appearance on The Herd.

The former Patriots quarterback specified the franchise’s dramatic bettering following its disappointing 2024 campaign, which preceded a surprising run to Super Bowl LX during the 2025 season.

New England couldn’t down the Seattle Seahawks in the championship game, but Brady credited Vrabel with changing the team’s environment and McDaniels with helping Maye develop.

The Patriots experienced a downtrodden beginning to the 2026 season, casting doubt on Maye’s ability to replicate his previous success.

But Brady admitted that New England has turned things around.

The Patriots have won four of their last five games, including this Sunday’s 24-19 triumph over the Miami Dolphins.

Brady’s endorsement is certainly pronounced because of Brady’s previous viewpoint on Maye in the MVP discussion.

In January, Brady favored Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford over Maye for the 2025 award, even though the Patriots quarterback ended up as the runner-up in voting.

Drake Maye’s Resurgence Draws Tom Brady’s Attention

Maye’s statistical turnaround provides context for Brady’s approval.

The former North Carolina standout threw just one touchdown against six interceptions through New England’s first three games.

Since then, Maye has accumulated 14 touchdown passes against just two interceptions over his last five appearances.

His recent performances include a four-touchdown outing against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11 and a 321-yard passing effort against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22.

Most recently, Maye completed 16 of 20 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns against Miami, notching a rushing score during New England’s comeback victory.

Via the Patriots’ official statistics, Maye has completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,983 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions through eight games.

He also owns a 100.4 passer rating, contributing 216 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Maye’s reawakening has helped position New England for another potential postseason run after last season’s Super Bowl appearance.

Additionally, Brady’s return to Foxborough will add something extra to Sunday’s contest, with the 49-year-old pondering the emotional significance of heading back to the stadium where much of his legendary playing career took place.

The weekend will feature supplemental franchise history, with longtime Brady teammate Rob Gronkowski scheduled for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 7.