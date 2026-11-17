Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls during his NFL career.

But one former NBA champion is questioning what makes him a winner.

Iman Shumpert, a 10-year NBA veteran who won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, challenged Brady’s place among sports legends during a discussion about how athletes are judged.

Shumpert questioned why Brady receives such praise despite failing to win a championship in most of his NFL seasons. He also compared the standards used to judge football players with those applied to NBA stars.

The remarks from “Gil’s Arena” podcast (shared by Deuce World on X on Monday, Nov. 16) put the former Patriots quarterback at the center of an unusual debate.

Iman Shumpert Questions Tom Brady’s Place Among Sports Legends

Shumpert took issue with the idea that Brady should automatically qualify as a winner based on his championships.

The former Cavaliers guard argued that athletes face different standards depending on their sport.

He pointed to NBA players receiving praise for shooting 40% from the field while Brady earns comparisons to basketball legends Michael Jordan and Bill Russell.

Shumpert also suggested Brady won just 20% of his career games, a figure that does not match the quarterback’s record.

The larger point concerned championships and how much weight they should carry when judging an athlete’s career.

Shumpert spent 10 seasons in the NBA after the New York Knicks selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft.

He helped Cleveland win the 2016 NBA Finals alongside LeBron James, overcoming a 3-1 series deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

That championship is the defining team achievement of his playing career.

Tom Brady’s Patriots Record Tells a Different Story

There is one problem with the argument about Brady’s winning percentage.

According to Pro Football Reference, Brady finished his career with a 251-82 regular-season record as a starting quarterback.

That amounts to a winning percentage of 75.4%, far above the 20% figure raised in the discussion.

Brady also went 35-13 in the postseason, bringing his combined record as a starter to 286-95.

His seven Super Bowl victories came across 23 NFL seasons. Six of those championships came with New England, while the final title followed his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Brady also earned five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP honors.

Shumpert’s criticism raises a separate question about how championships should shape an athlete’s legacy.

Brady didn’t win a title every season. Few athletes do.

But his record shows that winning games was hardly a rare occurrence during his time with the Patriots and Buccaneers.