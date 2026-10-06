Tom Brady’s Former Super Bowl WR Signs With Chicago Bears

A former target of Tom Brady is gearing up for potential NFL action.

The Chicago Bears are signing veteran wide receiver Scotty Miller to their practice squad, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on October 6.

It represents a quick reunion for Miller, who spent the offseason and training camp with Chicago before being released from its practice squad on September 24.

The Bears had initially signed him following a veteran tryout at rookie minicamp in May, cut him during final roster reductions and brought him back to the practice squad before temporarily moving on.

For New England fans, Miller is best remembered for what happened after Brady’s two-decade tenure with the New England Patriots ended.

The speedy receiver became one of Brady’s surprise weapons during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run in 2020, producing the best season of his career and one of the signature catches of Brady’s first postseason outside New England.

Miller Emerged as Tom Brady Weapon in 2020

Miller was coming off a modest rookie season when Brady arrived in Tampa Bay, but the quarterback swiftly developed confidence in the former sixth-round pick.

Brady even told FOX broadcasters early in the 2020 season that people who didn’t know much about Miller would know him by the end of the year, according to a Buccaneers.com feature on their developing connection.

Miller called the endorsement from “the best player that’s ever played this game” cool but said he still had to prove himself each week.

He did a lot of that.

Miller caught 33 passes for a career-high 501 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season, averaging 15.2 yards per reception. He finished that championship run with four more receptions for 80 yards in the playoffs.

His biggest moment came at Lambeau Field.

With Tampa Bay leading the Green Bay Packers late in the first half of the NFC Championship Game, Brady took a shot downfield and connected with Miller for a 39-yard touchdown with one second remaining.

Tampa Bay won 31-26 before defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Bears’ official bio credits that touchdown with helping propel Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers later had Brady and Miller break down the memorable touchdown together.

Miller Has Shot After Brief Bears Exit

Miller’s role diminished after his breakout season, but he remained in Tampa Bay through Brady’s retirement following the 2022 campaign.

He joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 before spending the next two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller appeared in 13 games in each of his two Pittsburgh seasons, recording 14 catches for 131 yards over that span.

The 29-year-old has now appeared in 93 regular-season games with nine starts, totaling 99 receptions for 1,216 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Chicago previously released Miller from its practice squad on September 24 to make room for long snapper Beau Gardner, ending what turned out to be less than a two-week absence from the organization.

Now, Brady’s former championship target is back in the building, giving the Bears an experienced depth piece with nearly 100 NFL games and a Super Bowl ring on his stretch of professional action.