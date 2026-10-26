Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Shares Message Amidst Reduced Role

The New England Patriots have seen running back TreVeyon Henderson endure a difficult stretch, and the second-year playmaker has now shared a deeply personal message.

Henderson, whose opportunities have dwindled in recent weeks, took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 25, to discuss struggles, weakness and the importance of his Christian faith.

The 24-year-old’s emotional post came just three days after New England’s 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears, during which Henderson received only three carries.

And while Henderson did not directly address his football situation, his message about perseverance and finding strength through adversity arrives at an interesting point in his NFL career.

Patriots’ Henderson Opens Up About Difficulties in Personal Message

Henderson posted a photo of himself in a Patriots uniform at Gillette Stadium, accompanied by a reflection on the challenges he encounters.

“In life, I struggle, I suffer, I’m tempted, I’m tested, sometimes I feel so weak,” Henderson wrote on Instagram.

“But when I am weak, I am strong. Because Christ, He is my hope, He is my strength, He is a firm foundation that never fails.”

Henderson continued by emphasizing that his faith remains important through both successes and difficult periods.

“Jesus is worthy of it all. May He be glorified always, not just on the mountain tops, but even in the valleys.”

The running back concluded his message by citing Psalm 62:5 and 62:8, Bible verses focused on trusting God and finding hope during challenging times.

His post quickly attracted attention, accumulating more than 21,000 likes within approximately 15 hours.

Henderson has been open about his Christian beliefs throughout his football career, making the latest reflection consistent with an important part of his identity.

Henderson’s Patriots Role Has Shrunk Following Ankle Injury

Henderson entered his second NFL season with considerable expectations after rushing for 911 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2025.

However, the former Ohio State standout has managed only 203 rushing yards and one touchdown on 52 carries across six appearances this season, according to the Patriots’ official statistics.

His workload has also taken a significant hit since suffering an ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11.

Against Chicago, Henderson played just 13 of New England’s 54 offensive snaps, per Pats Pulpit. He recorded nine rushing yards and two receptions for 14 yards.

Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson handled 37 offensive snaps, with Corey Kiner also receiving opportunities in the backfield.

Following Thursday’s defeat, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed Henderson’s limited involvement.

“We had some things for him, packages or personnel groupings,” Vrabel said during his postgame press conference.

“TreVeyon will help us, but I wanted to see where we were with Corey getting a couple carries too.”

Vrabel expressed confidence that Henderson would contribute more as the season progressed, suggesting the coaching staff has not lost faith in the talented running back.

Nevertheless, Henderson’s reduced role has become one of the more interesting developments surrounding New England’s offense.

Whether his Instagram message was influenced by any football-related frustrations is unclear.