Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Named in Trade Idea for $39 Million Colts Run-Stuffer

The New England Patriots could make a surprising move involving running back TreVeyon Henderson as the NFL trade deadline nears.

Henderson has been identified as a potential trade piece in a proposed deal that would bring veteran defensive tackle Grover Stewart and a draft pick to New England from the Indianapolis Colts.

Longtime radio host Nick Cattles floated the possibility Sunday, Nov. 1, suggesting a potential exchange if Indianapolis follows through with trading superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

The proposed transaction would hand the Patriots a legit run defender while allowing the Colts to acquire a promising young running back as they refashion their roster.

Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Floated in Trade Proposal for Grover Stewart

Cattles raised the prospect of New England parting with Henderson in exchange for the 33-year-old Stewart and additional draft compensation.

“IF the Colts deal Jonathan Taylor, could there be a TreVeyon Henderson for Grover Stewart and a pick type deal?” Cattles wrote on X.

The commentator noted the arrangement could benefit both organizations, with New England acquiring help along the interior defensive line and Indianapolis securing a long-term bet at running back.

Stewart is in the final season of the three-year, $39 million contract he signed with Indianapolis in 2024.

The veteran has spent his entire NFL career with the Colts since heading into the league as a fourth-round selection in 2017, exhibiting himself as a reliable presence against the run.

His availability has generated interest, with The Athletic‘s Chad Graff identifying Stewart as a potential Patriots target in an Oct. 29 assessment.

Graff highlighted New England’s difficulties defending opposing rushing attacks in the wake of the departure of Khyiris Tonga in free agency.

According to Graff, the Patriots ranked 22nd in expected points added allowed per rushing attempt and 30th in the percentage of opponent runs stopped for no gain or a loss.

Stewart could address those problems, giving more support to New England’s defensive front.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors Could Create Opportunity for Patriots

The proposed exchange largely depends on Indianapolis’ willingness to move Taylor, whose future has become one of the biggest storylines approaching the deadline.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday, Oct. 31, that the Colts are entertaining offers for their three-time Pro Bowl running back.

Indianapolis has traded eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

Those decisions have intensified speculation about further departures from a Colts organization that has a 2-5 record.

Despite Henderson not being at Taylor’s skill level, the Ohio State product could inject some youth in Indianapolis’ RB room if Taylor departs.

The 24-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft and is under his rookie contract.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t built on his promising debut season, recording 203 rushing yards and one touchdown on 52 carries through six appearances in 2026.

The Patriots also ruled Henderson out of Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins because of an illness, as New England has relied on Rhamondre Stevenson as its primary running back.

The financial implications also deserve consideration. The Patriots recently created approximately $3.3 million in additional cap space. In order to do that, they restructured Hunter Henry’s contract, leaving them with roughly $5.245 million in available room.

In the end, obtaining Stewart would require New England to account for the leftover portion of his 2026 salary, which may be too close to (or above) the team’s total cap sum to make it happen.