Is TreVeyon Henderson’s Injury That Bad? Practice Update Looks Promising

The New England Patriots first got bad injury news on running back TreVeyon Henderson, but the latest action at practice is heading in the opposite direction.

Henderson is dealing with a high ankle sprain that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

However, the running back was running and making cuts on the practice field Thursday, Oct. 15, just four days after suffering the injury.

Boston Herald reporter Andrew Callahan shared footage of Henderson participating in individual movement work, citing video captured by Patriots Wire’s Sophie Weller.

Here’s TreVeyon Henderson, who has a high ankle sprain that will sideline him multiple weeks per @AdamSchefter, running and cutting 4 days after the injury. https://t.co/TNUDtcq1Q4 — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 15, 2026

The sight of Henderson moving around so soon after the injury is a welcome development for New England, and puts in doubt if the injury is an actual high ankle sprain.

High ankle sprains can be troublesome for running backs, whose ability to accelerate, plant and change direction is critical to their effectiveness.

Henderson Showing Signs of Progress

The latest footage is particularly interesting considering how Henderson’s injury initially looked during New England’s 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11.

Henderson suffered the injury in the second quarter when Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn tackled him from behind following an 11-yard rushing attempt.

The former Ohio State standout struggled to put weight on his right leg before receiving medical attention and heading to the locker room, via The Boston Globe.

Two days later, Schefter reported that Henderson would likely miss multiple weeks. The encouraging part of that report was that surgery wouldn’t be necessary.

Schefter also described Henderson as a quick healer, with New England hoping to get him back sooner rather than later.

The running back was subsequently listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, per RotoWire’s injury report.

Now, Thursday’s footage provides a glimpse of what Henderson is capable of doing physically despite the diagnosis.

Running and cutting are encouraging steps in the rehabilitation process, particularly considering that Henderson is less than a week removed from the injury.

Still, the ability to perform those movements during practice doesn’t necessarily mean Henderson can withstand the demands of an NFL game.

Whether his initial progress leads to a quicker return is unknown.

Patriots Have Rhamondre Stevenson to Lean on

The Patriots have cause to feel encouraged about their backfield situation.

Veteran running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been playing some of his best football, providing New England with a reliable option while Henderson works toward returning.

In fact, NFL.com’s Chad Graff highlighted Stevenson’s recent performances on Oct. 14, noting how important the veteran’s production has become following Henderson’s injury.

Stevenson entered the Raiders matchup with his own injury concern after tweaking his knee the previous week.

Nevertheless, he was available when New England needed him, helping the Patriots overcome Henderson’s departure.

The Patriots also turned to second-year running back Corey Kiner, who helped Stevenson produce a combined 116 rushing yards on 19 carries against Las Vegas.

Henderson’s absence would still be significant.

The 2025 second-round pick rushed for 911 yards and nine touchdowns during his rookie regular season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. His explosiveness gives New England a different dimension out of the backfield.

Through four appearances this season, Henderson has recorded 163 rushing yards and a touchdown on 42 carries.

New England hosts the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 18, with Henderson’s availability undefined.

Regardless of whether he suits up against New York, seeing Henderson running and cutting four days after suffering a high ankle sprain is great news for the Patriots.