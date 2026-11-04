Patriots QB Trade Possibility Emerges in Latest Insider Report

The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and a new report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggested that the New England Patriots will be looking to potentially trade a quarterback. No, the quarterback is not Drake Maye, but rather Tommy DeVito.

DeVito signed with the Patriots in August 2025. Since that point in time, he has become a staple in the quarterback room. On top of this, he has been able to provide depth to a room that desperately needs it.

That being said, multiple teams need quarterback depth, and DeVito could be in high demand as a result of it. Graziano discussed the quarterback as being a potential trade asset for the Patriots.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito. I don’t think the Patriots are trading players. However, DeVito is a backup quarterback with NFL starting experience, so it’s not wild to think New England could get a call.

DeVito Is Valuable For Many Reasons In Backup Role

That starting experience could loom large in terms of him being a valuable asset. The experience itself came while he was with the New York Giants in 2023 and 2024. He was undrafted out of Illinois in 2023 and signed with the Giants. The rookie immediately went into action following an injury to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. DeVito was able to make an impact.

He went 3-3 over the course of six starts that season. This included a game-winning Drive against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. He was also able to beat the Patriots that year, as he solidified himself as a dependable backup quarterback. That being said, his time as a starter would be short-lived.

He made two starts in the 2024 season. The quarterback posted a 0-2 record. He was named the starter late in the season after the Giants benched Jones. However, injuries caught up to DeVito, as he had a forearm injury and a concussion that year. He was subsequently waived by the Giants and picked up by the Patriots in August 2025.

DeVito Has Had Journey With Patriots

He joined the Patriots primarily as the emergency third-string quarterback in 2025. He spent the year behind quarterback Josh Dobbs and Maye. DeVito learned the system throughout the year, and that would pay dividends. He was given a two-year, $5.4 million contract extension in 2026, and immediately was elevated to the second quarterback spot once Dobbs was released.

This does seem like a bit of a risky trade, given the state of the Patriots’ offensive line and lack of depth at the position overall. The Patriots do have a rookie quarterback in Behern Morton and could certainly be an option.

The Patriots do have a rookie quarterback in Behern Morton and could certainly be an option. However, DeVito is extremely valuable in the room, both in terms of quarterback development and the fact that he is a veteran. Those two traits in particular are invaluable.

The Patriots certainly could have several choices to make ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday. That being said, trading away DeVito seems a bit shortsighted. Quarterback depth is always important in the NFL. Losing it would be a tough pill to swallow