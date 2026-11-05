Robert Kraft Breaks Silence on Health Scare Ahead of Rob Gronkowski’s Big Weekend

The New England Patriots are preparing to give Rob Gronkowski one of the franchise’s highest honors this weekend. But the man who helped bring him to New England won’t be there to see it.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is recovering from back surgery and will miss Gronkowski’s induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 7, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Kraft, 85, has been instructed by doctors to stay off his feet during his recovery. The restrictions will also keep him away from Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers and the Patriots’ trip to Germany to face the Detroit Lions the following week.

For someone who has spent more than three decades celebrating the franchise’s biggest moments, missing this particular weekend is difficult.

“As much pain as I was in before having surgery, it pains me even more to miss the ceremony,” Kraft told ESPN.

Robert Kraft Shares Personal Message About Rob Gronkowski

Kraft’s disappointment goes beyond missing another Patriots event. Gronkowski holds a special place in the franchise’s history, and the owner has never been shy about expressing his affection for the former tight end.

New England selected Gronkowski in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. What followed was a nine-season run that included three Super Bowl championships, five Pro Bowl selections and a reputation as one of the most dominant players at his position.

Kraft remembers the beginning of that relationship just as fondly as the championships that followed.

“I just love Gronk. One of my greatest moments of love and affection for him was draft day, celebrating on the stage with his dad and brothers. It personified who he is,” Kraft told ESPN. “He became a fan favorite almost immediately and remained the standard at tight end for nearly a decade.”

Even while discussing his own recovery, Kraft couldn’t resist making a joke at Gronkowski’s expense.

“I always told Gronk that in my next life, I wanted to come back as him because I had never seen him have a bad day. But after a couple of back surgeries, I take that back. I never want to experience that again,” he said.

It’s a joke Gronkowski can appreciate better than most. The former Patriots star underwent multiple back surgeries during his playing career, repeatedly fighting through injuries to return to the field.

Patriots Set to Honor Gronkowski During Packers Weekend

Gronkowski’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Patriot Place Plaza, with another tribute planned for halftime of Sunday’s game against Green Bay.

The timing is no coincidence. Gronkowski works on Fox’s NFL pregame coverage, and the Patriots coordinated the celebration around the network’s visit to Gillette Stadium.

Gronkowski earned his place in the team’s Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He finished his Patriots career with 521 receptions, 7,861 receiving yards and 79 receiving touchdowns, numbers that only begin to explain his importance to New England’s second championship dynasty.

Kraft won’t be there to celebrate in person, but his comments leave little doubt about what the weekend means to him.

For now, the Patriots owner will be watching from a distance as the franchise honors a player he helped make part of its history.