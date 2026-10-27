Patriots Trade Pitch Connects Them With All-Pro, Potential Hall of Famer

Throughout the season, the New England Patriots have suffered numerous injuries along the offensive line, making depth a major concern. Now, with the NFL Trade Deadline just two weeks away, they’re running out of time to make a splash move to try and fix things.

That’s led Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated to look around the NFL and come up with a massive name who the Patriots could still trade for. Quenton Nelson, the All-Pro guard and likely Hall of Famer from the Indianapolis Colts.

Why the Indianapolis Colts May Trade Quenton Nelson to the New England Patriots

Albert Breer suggested the Patriots turn to Quenton Nelson on NBC Sports Boston. At the time, it was admittedly a part of a ‘pie-in-the-sky’ segment of trade ideas. Still, it’s hard not to get excited about the idea.

“The Colts are the really interesting one because they just fired their general manager, Chris Ballard. Now, how that goes is going to be determined by ownership. We saw last year when the Dolphins fired Chris Grier, almost immediately they traded Jaelan Phillips. Could that happen here if things don’t go well for the [2-4] Colts on Sunday [at Minnesota]? I certainly think that’s in play, and they’ve got some older players that you could really look at. DeForest Buckner is one,” Breer said.

“Another one certainly would be Jonathan Taylor, Cam Bynum, and then one I’d just kind of keep an eye on for the Patriots because they do have the injury issues at guard right now, Quenton Nelson. Obviously a multi-time All-Pro, perhaps a future Hall of Famer. If he becomes available and the Patriots’ injury situation doesn’t get better at guard, maybe that’s somebody that you could look at.”

The Patriots would obviously love to have Nelson. He’s an 8-time Pro Bowl selection, a 3-time First Team All-Pro selection, and a 3-time Second Team All-Pro selection. Everyone would love to have him on their team.

The question is the price. The Colts felt they had a shot to make a playoff run this season. That’s why GM Chris Ballard was fired. So, do they want a complete rebuild or just to retool? Regardless, it’s going to take a king’s ransom to land Nelson.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Opened Up on the Trade Deadline

This rumor comes just as NFL Trade Deadline talks have come up around the Patriots. Head coach Mike Vrabel was even asked about the team’s plans on Monday, though he didn’t want to reveal too much.