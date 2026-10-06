Saints May Have Lost, But Alvin Kamara Just Made 1 NFL Fan $145,683 Richer

The New Orleans Saints endured a brutal Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons, but Alvin Kamara’s trip to the end zone helped one bettor turn $12 into a staggering $145,683.80 payout.

New Orleans lost 45-24 to Atlanta at the Caesars Superdome, dropping to 1-3 on the season. Kamara provided one of the few bright spots, scoring twice on the ground, but his first touchdown carried an entirely different meaning for a bettor watching one of the wildest NFL parlays imaginable come down to Monday Night Football.

$145,683 RICHER HOLY SHIT ALVIN KAMARA CASHES THIS LEGENDARY PARLAY. ONE OF THE BEST TICKETS EVER 😱 (via @The2trongest) https://t.co/PZIgYFzzz4 — br_betting (@br_betting) October 6, 2026

The bettor, who posts on X as 2trong (@The2trongest), shared screenshots of a 12-leg anytime touchdown parlay placed through Hard Rock Bet. The $12 wager carried odds of +1,213,932 and offered a potential payout of $145,683.80.

“We have moved onto Monday night. Bijan and Kamara TD’s for $145k,” 2trong posted before the game.

Those were the final two players standing between the bettor and an unforgettable payday.

Saints’ Alvin Kamara Finishes Incredible $12 Parlay

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson quickly eliminated half the suspense by exploding for a 59-yard touchdown on Atlanta’s opening possession. Robinson actually scored again later in the first quarter, but the entire ticket still rested on Kamara. The wait didn’t last much longer.

With New Orleans trailing 14-0, Tyler Shough connected with Chris Olave for 44 yards to move the Saints into scoring position. Kamara finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, putting New Orleans on the board and completing the massive parlay.

BR Betting shared a video of the bettor’s celebration on X, writing, “$145,683 RICHER HOLY SH**,” as the incredible ticket quickly went viral.

Screenshots shared by 2trong showed several other successful touchdown legs, including CeeDee Lamb, Nico Collins, Jaylen Waddle, Tetairoa McMillan, Sam LaPorta, James Cook III and Ollie Gordon II. Somehow, the bettor survived the entire weekend before Robinson and Kamara completed the job Monday night.

Kamara later added a second rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. He finished with 23 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards, but those modest numbers won’t matter much to the person holding that winning ticket.

Of course, the extraordinary payout shouldn’t disguise how difficult sports betting is. Parlays with enormous odds rarely hit, and this ticket is remarkable precisely because of how unlikely the outcome was. Anyone choosing to gamble, (or sports invest, as I like to call it) should only wager money they are completely comfortable losing and never treat a viral winner as evidence that similar returns should be expected.

The Saints couldn’t deliver a victory Monday night for the DomeComing. Kamara still helped deliver someone a night worth $145,683.80.