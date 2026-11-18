The New Orleans Saints are trying to dig out of a 3-6 hole, and the injury bug won’t let up. After a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Saints HC Kellen Moore announced that backup tackle Asim Richards will be out for a few weeks with a knee injury.

Their tackle unit was already missing Taliese Fuaga, who is expected to miss a few weeks himself due to a knee sprain. That drops them to resorting to third-string tackle Mason Murphy, the next in line to start if Fuaga isn’t cleared by Week 11.

Saints’ Asim Richards Officially Out

Richards went down in the fourth quarter, leading the Saints to replace him with Mason Murphy. Moore said it was too early to tell if Fuaga or center Erik McCoy will be ready to play against Chicago, and that he will have a more substantial update on Wednesday.

“We’ll see,” Moore said Monday. “They just got hurt within essentially a week, so they’re doing everything they can. We’ll see where they’re at on Wednesday.”

As for Murphy, Moore was satisfied with what he put out there vs. the Panthers.

“I thought Mason came in and did some positive things at the end. I thought he held his own in those two-minute type situations there,” Moore said. “There’s some moving pieces but again, they have great opportunities to contribute and I thought there’s going to be some good stuff on the film, there’s obviously gonna be some stuff that we want to get better at.”

McCoy hurt his biceps in a Nov. 8 win over the Cleveland Browns, while Fuaga hurt his knee in last Thursday’s practice.

And that is just the first of the injuries from the whole list.

Veteran linebacker Pete Werner injured his left hamstring in the first half and did not return, but Moore says it is “possible” that Werner plays this weekend.

“He’s possible this week, but we’ll see.”

DT Christen Miller, the club’s second-round draft pick, is also expected to return at some point from injured reserve, although his return timeline still remains unclear.

“Hopefully we get Christen back right after that four-week window,” Moore said. “The expectation is Christen will be back playing for us here in a few weeks.”

Saints’ Injury List Keeps Growing

NFL teams can only have eight players return from injured reserve per season. And though the Saints have already used six of their slots — on Travis Etienne, Jordyn Tyson, Kelvin Banks, Zach Wood, Jaylan Ford and Lorenzo Styles — Moore said the Saints plan to bring back Miller this season once he’s healthy.

“Obviously, there’s disappointment,” Moore added. “We all feel those emotions. I totally understand the frustration. We have opportunities ahead of us. … We’ve got to look at it all and get better.”

“Obviously, we’ve got to run the football more consistently,” Moore continued. “We’ve got to do a better job there. We’ve rotated a few running backs. Trav (Travis Etienne Jr.) coming back, I thought he had a couple of really good, dirty runs that weren’t perfect situations, and he was able to get some positive yards out of (those). We’ve just got to find the best path for moving forward.”