New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough appears to have taken an encouraging step in his recovery from a left hand injury that has bothered him for more than a month.

Shough was spotted practicing without the protective glove he had been wearing on his injured hand, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, who reported the development on Thursday, November 19.

“Tyler Shough is no longer wearing a glove on his left hand at practice,” Underhill reported.

It’s a small change with potentially significant implications for the Saints quarterback, who has been playing through two reported broken bones in his non-throwing hand.

While the absence of the glove does not necessarily mean Shough is fully healed, it represents an encouraging development ahead of New Orleans’ November 22 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Tyler Shough’s Broken Hand Has Affected Saints Offense

Shough’s injury first became a concern in early October, when the quarterback was seen with his left hand heavily wrapped during the Saints’ game against the Minnesota Vikings.

As Heavy previously reported, head coach Kellen Moore was questioned about the severity of the injury but initially stopped short of confirming whether Shough had suffered a fracture.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter subsequently reported on October 18 that Shough was playing through two broken bones in his left hand.

The injury reportedly forced Shough to change how he handed off the football, using his right hand instead of his customary left.

For a quarterback, that’s more than an inconvenience. Handoffs require precise timing and ball placement, and changing the mechanics can complicate exchanges with running backs.

The protective glove also became a regular part of Shough’s game-day appearance.

According to CBS Sports, citing Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Shough was still wearing the glove during warmups ahead of New Orleans’ November 8 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Less than two weeks later, that protection was absent from Thursday’s practice.

Whether Shough has returned to his normal handoff mechanics remains unclear. But no longer needing the glove in practice suggests the injury may be becoming less restrictive.

Saints Get Encouraging Tyler Shough Update Before Bears Game

The development comes at an important point in Shough’s second NFL season.

New Orleans enters its Week 11 matchup with Chicago at 3-6, following a 17-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on November 15.

Shough threw for 187 yards in that defeat, including a touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara that briefly gave the Saints a fourth-quarter lead.

The quarterback has continued playing despite the hand injury, which makes Thursday’s update more about his effectiveness than his availability.

Shough was previously listed as a full participant on the Saints’ Week 7 injury report, despite the left hand issue. He also played against Cleveland on November 8 while still wearing the protective glove.

His ability to remain on the field has not been the primary question. How much the injury has affected his play is harder to determine.

The Saints have continued evaluating Shough’s development as their starting quarterback, and improved comfort handling the football would be a welcome change as the offense looks for consistency.

There has been no confirmed announcement that Shough’s broken bones are fully healed, and Thursday’s observation does not establish whether he will play without the glove against Chicago.

Still, after weeks of watching their quarterback play with a visibly protected hand, Saints fans finally have a tangible sign that Shough’s recovery is moving in the right direction.