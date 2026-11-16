The New Orleans Saints fired run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti on Nov. 2, hoping a coaching shakeup would help fix one of the NFL’s least productive rushing attacks.

Just two weeks later, Paganetti already has a new job. And it is with the organization where he enjoyed the most success of his coaching career.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, Nov. 16, that the Philadelphia Eagles have brought Paganetti back in a consulting role. The move reunites the assistant with the franchise where he previously spent 10 seasons and won two Super Bowls.

The timing is particularly interesting for New Orleans, which managed just 49 rushing yards in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Paganetti had only recently been dismissed by the Saints because of their struggling running game.

Eagles Bring Back TJ Paganetti After Kellen Moore’s Saints Decision

Paganetti’s return to Philadelphia marks a quick turnaround after his departure from Kellen Moore’s staff in New Orleans.

The assistant spent the 2024 season as Philadelphia’s run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach, helping oversee a rushing attack led by Saquon Barkley.

Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards during the regular season, while the Eagles accumulated 3,048 rushing yards as a team before going on to win Super Bowl LIX.

Paganetti followed Moore to New Orleans in 2025, but the success Philadelphia enjoyed on the ground never translated to the Saints.

After New Orleans opened the 2026 season averaging just 86 rushing yards per game, Moore decided to make a change during the team’s bye week.

However, the Saints head coach was complimentary of Paganetti when explaining his decision on Nov. 2.

“T.J. is a really good coach,” Moore said, explaining that he wanted to adjust the staff’s workflow and redistribute responsibilities.

The decision also drew a notable response from former Eagles center Jason Kelce, who publicly defended Paganetti after his dismissal.

Kelce called Paganetti an “outstanding coach” and praised the role he played in Philadelphia’s success, according to reporting published Nov. 3.

The former Eagles star also said that whichever team hired Paganetti would be getting a valuable addition.

As it turns out, that team was Philadelphia itself.

Saints Running Game Struggles Continue After TJ Paganetti Firing

The Eagles’ decision to bring Paganetti back arrives at an awkward moment for New Orleans.

The Saints initially appeared to benefit from their coaching changes, rushing for 160 yards on 32 attempts in a 23-22 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8.

But that progress proved short-lived.

In their next game, the Saints managed only 49 yards on 23 carries against the Panthers. Quarterback Tyler Shough accounted for 25 of those yards himself.

That left New Orleans’ running backs with just 24 rushing yards on 17 carries, according to the official game statistics.

It was a particularly frustrating performance considering the stakes. A victory over Carolina would have moved New Orleans into first place in the NFC South. Instead, the Saints fell to 3-6.

Of course, one poor performance does not invalidate Moore’s decision to dismiss Paganetti. The Saints had struggled to run the football throughout his tenure, and the offensive line was missing several starters against Carolina.

Moore also retained control of the offensive structure, with offensive line coach Brendan Nugent taking on additional run game responsibilities.

Still, the situation presents an uncomfortable contrast.

Philadelphia evidently sees enough value in Paganetti’s experience to bring him back almost immediately. New Orleans, meanwhile, is still searching for the consistent rushing attack it hoped to build when Moore first hired him.

The Saints will attempt to correct those issues when they visit the Chicago Bears on Nov. 22.