The New Orleans Saints officially waived veteran safety Justin Reid on Friday, finalizing a move that had been brewing since earlier in the week.

Reports of New Orleans parting ways with Reid had been circulating on social media since Thursday after he requested his release, and the team made it official on Friday’s NFL transaction wire.

Saints Officially Waive Justin Reid

“The Saints have waived safety Justin Reid,” the team announced on social media.

Reid missed Wednesday’s practice due to personal reasons as both sides worked toward an exit. Earlier on Friday, while they were still working through the release, Reid posted a goodbye message to New Orleans on X.

“In life and sports, things don’t always go the way you planned or hoped they would,” Reid wrote. “Unfortunately, this is one of those moments. But that doesn’t change the love and respect I have for this organization or city. I truly want to see this team and this city thrive. No one deserves it more than New Orleans and the Saints.”

Head coach Kellen Moore went through the standard injury report walkthrough before dropping the announcement that the front office was still “working through the processing of a release” before the move officially hit the wire at 4 p.m. ET.

“I love Justin, I felt like this was the best for everyone,” Moore said. “We’re ready to roll, and we’ll keep moving forward.”

In a follow-up question, Moore was further pressed about whether releasing Reid was in the organization’s best interest. Moore had a simple reason, citing Reid’s plummeting playing time, and the Saints already turning to Jordan Howden at safety.

“Jordan’s played a little bit more over the last few weeks, he’s earned those opportunities,” Moore said. “Justin has done a lot of good things for this organization, he’s battled. Obviously it came down to this decision and we’ll work through it.”

Reid Second Saints Captain to Ask for Release in Two Years

Reid, 29, had been with the Saints for two seasons after signing a 3-year deal worth $10.5 million annually during the 2025 free agency period. He had one year remaining on the contract, which he restructured in March to lower his cap number to $5.2 million.

Reid is the second Saints captain to ask for his release in a year after wideout Brandin Cooks asked for and was granted his release last year. However, Reid’s release went much more smoothly and quickly than Cooks’, since Cooks’ release took several days to become official after the team granted it, as both sides worked out a resolution.

When reporters brought up the obvious question of whether two team captains asking for their release in consecutive years sets a bad precedent, Moore pushed back, clarifying that the two situations were completely separate.

“It’s not a normal occurrence, we’ve had a few unique circumstances with veteran players. I wouldn’t say they’re tied together, they’re independent cases. We’re in a good place from a team standpoint, and we’re ready to go.”

With Reid hitting the free-agent market, teams will start blowing up his agent’s phone to lock him down before anyone else gets a shot. Seeing him suit up for a contender in the next few days would hardly come as a surprise.