Justin Reid’s time with the New Orleans Saints has come to an unexpected end, but the veteran safety isn’t leaving without expressing his gratitude.

On Friday, November 20, Reid shared an emotional farewell to New Orleans on social media, one day after the Saints granted his request to be released. Saints coach Kellen Moore confirmed the team is working through granting Reid his release from the team.

The two-time Super Bowl champion thanked his teammates, coaches, ownership and fans in an extensive statement, while acknowledging that his stint with the organization didn’t end the way he envisioned.

“I genuinely enjoyed my time here and have nothing but love and respect for this city and the people who make it so special,” Reid wrote in a statement posted to his X account.

It was a gracious conclusion to a surprisingly abrupt departure for a player who had been one of New Orleans’ defensive captains.

Justin Reid Sends Emotional Goodbye to Saints Fans

Reid’s farewell included a special acknowledgment of Saints owner Gayle Benson, general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore, along with the many people working behind the scenes for the franchise.

He also addressed the relationships he developed with his teammates and the support his family received during his time in New Orleans.

“To my teammates, I love you guys. I’m grateful for the relationships we built and the time we shared,” Reid wrote. “I’ll be rooting hard for each and every one of you.”

Reid, a Louisiana native, signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with New Orleans in March 2025 after winning two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Returning to his home state was supposed to be a significant chapter in the veteran’s career. Instead, the partnership lasted less than two full seasons.

Reid appeared to acknowledge that disappointment in one of the most revealing portions of his farewell.

“In life and in sports, things don’t always go the way you planned or hoped they would,” he wrote.

He added that the circumstances did not diminish his affection for the Saints organization or the city.

“I truly want to see this team and this city thrive. No one deserves it more than New Orleans and the Saints.”

Reid closed his message with another expression of gratitude, writing, “Much love, and thank you for everything.”

Why Did the Saints Release Justin Reid?

The timing of Reid’s departure raised questions throughout the NFL, particularly because he had started all nine games for New Orleans this season.

According to earlier reporting, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Reid requested his release and both sides agreed that a separation would be mutually beneficial.

Reid’s playing time had declined in recent weeks despite his status as a starter. He recorded 46 tackles and two tackles for loss in nine games, according to NBC Sports.

Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley acknowledged the situation during his Thursday media availability, admitting that Reid’s request surprised him.

Staley praised Reid’s professionalism while acknowledging that the team wanted better production from the position.

Reid’s farewell did not address those football disagreements directly or explain why he requested his release.

For New Orleans, the departure creates another opportunity for fourth-year safety Jordan Howden, whose role had already been growing.

Staley expressed confidence in Howden during Thursday’s media availability, describing the former fifth-round pick as a strong fit for the Saints’ defensive system.

Meanwhile, Reid will have an opportunity to continue his NFL career elsewhere. Schultz reported that the veteran is expected to land with a contender, although his next destination has not been confirmed.

Reid’s exit from New Orleans may have been unexpected, but his final public message made clear that he intends to carry the relationships he built there into the next chapter of his career.