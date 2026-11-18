Despite being 3-6, the New Orleans Saints are still in the race to win the NFC South division. Nonetheless, New Orleans does have a major challenge if they want to get to 4-6, and that’s facing a Chicago Bears team, who are coming off their bye week.

The Saints are coming off a tough divisional loss to the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 15. As a result, to keep their division hopes alive, the Saints will need to pull off an upset win over the 7-2 Bears.

Moreover, the Saints will have to do it on the road at Soldier Field to make matters even more challenging. Still, Bears head coach Ben Johnson also sees what New Orleans brings as a challenge, especially on defense.

“I think they do a really nice job,” Johnson told reporters on Nov. 17. “These edge players, between the two of them, are really, really, I should say three of them. But the guys that are playing the most right now, Chase Young and Carl Granderson, they’re leading the team in sacks. They have eight apiece, and they’re good not just in the pass game. They’re great edge setters in the run game as well.

“So, big challenge there on both sides, and then I think this [Kaden] Elliss that they got back at linebacker is one of the better pressuring linebackers in the NFL. They’re not afraid to plug him in an A or B gap and make it tough on your protection scheme. That combination from the interior with him and those two edge rushers is what makes their pressure package so dangerous.”

Saints HC Kellen Moore Taking One Game at a Time

Meanwhile, Saints head coach Kellen Moore understands that the game against Chicago will kickstart a complicated part of their schedule. Still, Moore is taking it one game at a time, and his focus is solely on the Bears.

“We just take this thing one week at a time,” Moore told reporters on Nov. 16. “We got to focus on going up to Chicago. Obviously, they’re a talented team. They’re coming off a break, and so they’re going to be really refreshed, ready to go. They’re playing really good football.”

Juwan Johnson on Facing Bears Defense in Week 11

Furthermore, Saints tight end Juwan Johnson noted what the Saints offense must do against a Bears defense that got a major boost after the trade for defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

“We’re really aware of what [Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen] can do,” Johnson told reporters on Nov. 16. “He has a great defense. They just acquired Jeffery Simmons, so they have a really good defensive front. They’ve got good defensive backs, safeties, and linebackers. They have a good defense. That’s one of the challenges, but any given Sunday, somebody can come out on top.

“I just think it’s about us being keyed in on the details and limiting mistakes. We can’t have mistakes. I think we can limit turnovers. If we don’t have any turnovers, that increases our chances of winning the game exponentially. I think the biggest thing going into the week is limiting turnovers because, with a defense like that, it’s going to be hard to score against them. That’s one of those things where you have to chip away. Whenever the opportunity presents itself, you have to hit a deep shot on them. But it’s one of those chip-away games.”