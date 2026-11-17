The New Orleans Saints couldn’t win in Week 10 to move into first place in the NFC South Division despite the Carolina Panthers committing 17 penalties for 152 penalty yards.

That’s not all to blame on quarterback Tyler Shough, but given that QB is the most important position in sports, he’s not off the hook, either.

A Saints team that entered this season as a dark-horse contender currently sits at 3-6, behind the 4-5 Panthers in the division.

New Orleans didn’t make any acquisitions at the trade deadline, instead shipping off Davon Godchaux and also cutting Kendre Miller. That signaled that the Saints don’t view themselves as a true contender.

In their particular division, the Saints aren’t out of it, and there’s still the potential for them to play meaningful games down the stretch.

But slowly, it’ll begin to be time to assess the quarterback position. Shough is in his second season after being a second-round pick in 2025, but he was also the oldest QB in his draft class and may not possess immense long-term upside.

One ESPN analyst thinks that Shough’s time in New Orleans may already be running short.

ESPN Predicts Tyler Shough Demotion

ESPN’s Ben Solak published a new article on Tuesday in which he looked at what’s happening around the NFL through the lens of writing, “I think” something about this topic.

For the Saints, Solak wrote, “I think the Saints need a new starting quarterback in 2027.”

Solak was not at all encouraged by Shough’s performance against the Panthers.

“Sunday’s game against the Panthers was between two 3-5 teams leading their division, and the Saints played at home against a Panthers defense that had fired its defensive coordinator, was missing both starting cornerbacks and was 22nd in EPA per drive (and 27th in actual points per drive) entering the contest,” Solak writes. “The Saints managed 17 points on 11 drives. Their 3.6 yards per play was their lowest output of the entire season save for their contest against Brian Flores and the Vikings’ defense. Anytime you’re making this Panthers’ defense look like a Flores-coached unit, you didn’t have a good day on offense. This was the most frustrating Shough start I’ve seen through his NFL career. A towering 40% of his throws were behind the line of scrimmage; 80% of his throws were within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Both are the highest numbers for a single game in his career. That 40% mark is one of only 13 games this season — by any quarterback — in which the ball stayed behind the line of scrimmage that frequently.”

Solak goes on to break down multiple moments in which Shough simply turned down opportunities to push the ball down the field.

It wasn’t pretty, and it’s why the Saints aren’t in first place, and it’s why Shough’s job may start to come into question.

QB Options

Barring a return to Spencer Rattler, Solak wonders if the Saints will go with a “veteran minimum” addition in the offseason, like the Falcons did this year with Tua Tagovailoa behind Michael Penix Jr.

Depending on what happens the rest of the season, names like Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones could be available.

There’s also the potential for an early-round QB in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Shough probably won’t be pushed out of town after this season, given that he’s only two years into the league. But his hold on the starting gig for the future has certainly lessened.