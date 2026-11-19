The New Orleans Saints are hoping to bounce back this week. It won’t be easy, though, when they play on Sunday in Week 11 against the high-powered Chicago Bears.

They’ll need their players at their best, and that includes Alvin Kamara, the veteran running back.

Kamara is coming off a fascinating game in Week 10. In the 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Kamara scored both Saints touchdowns.

He scored once on the ground and once as a receiver, and he had only five touches. In fact, two of Kamara’s first three touches were touchdowns.

Travis Etienne had the ball in his hands more. So did Audric Estime.

But it was Kamara who found paydirt twice, and that leaves fans and fantasy football players alike wondering what to make of this whole backfield situation.

A social media post on Thursday afternoon didn’t really clear anything up.

Saints Send Alvin Kamara Message

The Saints’ social media team posted four images of Kamara on Thursday afternoon.

All the post contained was Kamara putting on his helmet, a sequential order of shots of that relatively mundane football task.

The caption? AK41.

Saints fans were amused by the timing of the post, which came right about the time that the team was apparently releasing safety Justin Reid.

Of course, the social media team isn’t the same group making a roster move like the Reid release, but it was ironically timed.

Alvin Kamara Outlook

The truth about Kamara is the most notable information for his outlook going forward is the touches, not the touchdowns.

The fact that he was third in the pecking order for his overall workload in Week 10 doesn’t bode well going forward. He seems like he’ll continue to be a situational player for New Orleans.

Yes, the Saints do seem to trust Kamara in key spots on the field, so that’s worth not taking for granted.

But given Etienne is getting healthier and the Saints apparently like Estime, it’ll be tough for Kamara to get heavy workloads at any point the rest of the season while this depth chart is intact.

He’s a career-long Saints RB, though, and that has value to New Orleans fans as he winds down his career.