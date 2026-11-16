Saints Fan Favorite Still Free Agent After 250 Days

Not a lot has gone right recently for the New Orleans Saints, and as they struggle, one of their fan favorites remains a free agent after 250 days.

Monday marks exactly 250 days since Taysom Hill became a free agent officially when the new league year began on March 11.

Hill didn’t confirm until late July that he definitely wouldn’t be coming back to New Orleans.

His statement in July started with these two paragraphs:

For the last nine years, New Orleans has been so much more than the city where I played. It’s where my family built a life, where our oldest son was born, and where we formed relationships and made memories that will stay with us forever. I’ve taken time this offseason to think carefully about what comes next for my family and me. I still don’t have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards. As training camp begins, I didn’t want my silence to be misinterpreted, and as hard as it is to put into words, I wanted to express my gratitude.

Hill hasn’t signed a contract with the Saints, or with anyone else, in what has now been more than eight months.

Why Taysom Hill is Still a Free Agent

Hill remains a free agent most likely because he’s 36 years old and a gadget player.

Teams both have to trust that his athleticism still works well enough, and they have to commit time to creating specific plays that take advantage of Hill’s diverse skillset.

That’s not to say it couldn’t still work out with Hill in the NFL — it’s just that no one has given him a chance to prove it still can.

Saints or Broncos?

The Saints clearly didn’t make an effort to bring Hill back or he likely would’ve come back.

The Denver Broncos were another team floated as a possibility since Sean Payton is their head coach, but they evidently haven’t given Hill a legitimate offer, either.

For now, 250 days after officially becoming a free agent, Hill remains available.