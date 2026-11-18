The New Orleans Saints hoped to be better this season than they’ve shown so far.

If they don’t turn it around, though, they could be looking at another high pick in the NFL Draft — and the 2027 class has some intriguing talent at the top.

The Saints picked No. 8 overall in 2026 and got wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, and considering the general outlook for the offense, their 2027 first-rounder is probably more likely to be on the defensive side of the ball.

As things stand, the Saints would have the No. 10 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released a mock draft on Wednesday with his take on who the Saints might pick.

Saints 2027 Mock Draft 1st Round Pick

In Reid’s mock draft, he projects that the Saints will take Ashton Hampton at No. 10 overall.

Hampton is a star cornerback who plays collegiately for the Clemson Tigers.

“Hampton is a tough corner who plays with controlled physicality and makes it challenging for receivers to untangle from his coverage,” Reid writes. “He ranks second among all FBS corners in allowing only a 26.8% completion rate of throws into his coverage. That coverage savvy helps him make plays on the ball, with two interceptions and 12 pass breakups (third most in the FBS this season). The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Hampton could provide a lockdown cover element for a developing Saints defense.”

The Saints’ defense doesn’t have a ton of star power at the moment, and they’re slowly moving past the era in which they were led by Cameron Jordan. It’d do New Orleans good to start bulking up their defensive ranks.

QB Consideration

Some will want the Saints to consider replacing Tyler Shough two years after he was a second-round pick.

It’s unlikely the Saints go the first-round route to do that, but it’s not impossible.

Reid has four QBs go in the first round of his mock draft:

No. 2 Drew Mestemaker to Jets (after trade up)

No. 8 CJ Carr to Falcons

No. 17 LaNorris Sellers to Browns

No. 29 Darian Mensah to Vikings

A few of those names could appeal to the Saints, but they need enough growth up and down their roster to not reach on a QB unless they’re really convinced he’s the right solution.