The New Orleans Saints and Justin Reid have reached the end of their time together.

That’s what was reported on Thursday by NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Reid won’t be playing for the Saints anymore.

This is what Schultz posted on X:

Sources: The #Saints are planning to grant the release requested by safety Justin Reid, as both sides agreed this would be mutually beneficial. Reid, a 2x Super Bowl champion, is just 29 years old and has 698 total tackles, 11 INTs, 52 pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries in his career. He’s expected to land with a contender.

The move comes one day after Reid missed Saints practice for personal reasons.

There’s still a lot that isn’t known here, but this is what has been reported.

What Happened With Justin Reid?

Reid has had a bizarre season that has included snapping at criticism on social media and also has included struggles on the field — including a few noticeable missed tackles in key spots.

Somehow, the relationship in New Orleans deteriorated for Reid, and Schultz reports he requested out.

The Saints, without much to play for, were fine to let him go. The partnership had clearly worn thing.

Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill appeared to see this coming when he wrote this on X: “Brandin Cooks also appeared on the injury report last year on this very same day for personal reasons. Cooks requested his release and it took a few days to work out.”

Underhill then had an earlier report than Schultz on Thursday which suggested something like this might happen:

“Justin Reid and the Saints are taking time this week to discuss his future with the team, according to sources. Reid missed yesterday’s practice due to personal reasons.”

Now, Reid is no longer a member of the Saints. He’ll be a free agent, able to sign with any team.

Justin Reid Outlook

Reid seems likely to be signed by another team, because he still has some playmaking ability.

But after his bumpy end in New Orleans, it’s not obvious whether the line will be particularly long. A team has to consider the whole person who is being added to the locker room.

Frankly, though, it’s unlikely Reid would’ve asked for a release if his agent didn’t already have some idea of what might be out there.

Reid is set to finish the season in a uniform other than the Saints.