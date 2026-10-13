New Orleans Saints Cut Controversial WR After NFL Suspension, Cowboys Brawl

The New Orleans Saints are moving on from one of their more controversial rookies before he has even played a regular-season snap.

New Orleans waived wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner on Tuesday, October 13, according to the NFL’s transaction report. Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, was among two players listed in the team’s latest roster departures, joining defensive back Jayden Price.

The decision ends an eventful first stint in New Orleans for Rechsteiner, whose rookie campaign included a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy and a viral confrontation with the Dallas Cowboys during training camp.

Rechsteiner had been on the reserve/suspended list since the Saints finalized their preseason roster.

Saints Cut Brock Rechsteiner Following NFL Suspension

Rechsteiner’s NFL career encountered a significant setback in August when the league announced he would be suspended for the first six games of the 2026 regular season.

On August 6, the Saints confirmed that Rechsteiner had violated the NFL-NFLPA performance-enhancing substances policy. He remained eligible to participate in preseason practices and games, but the suspension prevented him from playing in the opening six regular-season contests.

The suspension was particularly costly for an undrafted rookie trying to establish himself in a crowded receiver room.

New Orleans originally signed Rechsteiner on May 12 after he participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. The Jacksonville State product entered the NFL with intriguing physical tools, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 225 pounds.

During four collegiate seasons, Rechsteiner recorded 53 receptions for 629 yards and seven touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2025, when he caught 35 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns.

Those numbers helped earn him an NFL opportunity. His suspension, however, complicated an already difficult path toward making the Saints’ active roster.

Brock Rechsteiner Made Headlines for Cowboys Practice Brawl

Rechsteiner’s suspension was hardly his only brush with controversy during the preseason.

During an August 18 joint practice between the Saints and Dallas Cowboys, Rechsteiner became involved in a heated confrontation that produced one of the more unusual viral moments of training camp.

After Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson grabbed Rechsteiner’s facemask during an altercation, Dallas safety Jalen Thompson entered the confrontation. Rechsteiner grabbed Thompson around the waist and threw him to the ground with a move resembling a German suplex, a maneuver familiar to professional wrestling fans.

The incident quickly attracted attention because of Rechsteiner’s wrestling family connections.

His father, Scott Steiner, became famous for his professional wrestling career alongside his brother Rick Steiner. Rechsteiner is also a cousin of WWE star Bron Breakker.

The wrestling connection turned an otherwise ordinary preseason practice altercation into a viral spectacle. Video of the incident circulated widely, attracting attention from both NFL and WWE audiences.

Despite the publicity, Rechsteiner’s route to a regular-season role remained difficult, particularly with a suspension preventing him from immediately competing for playing time.

Saints Also Move On From Defensive Back Jayden Price

Rechsteiner wasn’t the only player listed in New Orleans’ Tuesday roster moves.

The Saints also waived defensive back Jayden Price, a North Dakota State product, according to the same NFL transaction notice.

While Price’s departure adds another change to the team’s depth, Rechsteiner’s exit is notable for the attention he attracted during his relatively brief time with the organization.

What began as an opportunity for an undrafted receiver to follow his own professional football path became a rookie campaign defined largely by events away from regular-season competition.

Now, following his suspension and a viral training camp altercation, Rechsteiner will need another NFL team to give him an opportunity to continue his football career.