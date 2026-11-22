The New Orleans Saints made a firm change to their running back depth chart on Sunday when they released their inactives list for Week 11 against the Chicago Bears.

Their decision could have large implications for $48 million running back Travis Etienne, who will be playing his second game back from a hamstring injury.

Etienne disappointed a week ago, but the whole Saints running game has been a disappointment all season.

A stat has been going viral on social media on Sunday morning that Tyler Shough leads the Saints in rushing yards this season. He’s the quarterback, and he only has 187 rushing yards. It’s been rough.

Etienne has a chance to change that Sunday against a Bears team that can really score points — New Orleans will need Etienne to help them control the ball and the clock.

So let’s break down this change and how it could matter.

Saints Inactives List Hints at RB Change for Travis Etienne

The Saints decided to keep Audric Estime inactive on Sunday.

That happens seemingly for two reasons. For one, it’s so CJ Donaldson can be active again. Estime had been in his role in part because Donaldson was hurt.

But it also appears to remove an early-down option from the Saints’ offensive gameplan. It’s going to have to be Etienne on early downs now.

Saints beat writer Nick Underhill shared this thought on X:

Audric Estime is out. CJ Donaldson is back, taking a spot. Might be heavier day for Travis Etienne. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 22, 2026

The Saints haven’t gotten the Etienne they hoped for so far since his offseason signing, but Sunday could be the day he makes a statement with his play.

Another Key Saints Inactive

The Saints also have linebacker Pete Werner inactive.

Against a high-powered Bears offense, that’s not an ideal situation for New Orleans.

Underhill wrote this on X:

Pete Werner being out is a big one too. If the Bears lean on the run, that could be a spot to watch. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 22, 2026

Etienne becomes even more important in the ball-control game with Werner not around to help slow down the Bears.