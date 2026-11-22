The New Orleans Saints didn’t give a running back a carry through more than 10 minutes of their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Week 11.

On the other side, the Bears had already given carries to D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai while also losing Roschon Johnson to an injury.

Johnson holds a lot of little roles for the Bears, so his injury will have a subtle but real impact.

It won’t change the entire calculus of the game for New Orleans, but it does matter.

Roschon Johnson Injury Update

Johnson left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury during the first quarter.

The Bears quickly ruled him doubtful to return, not a good sign.

Johnson had left the field and first headed to the blue medical tent.

After some time in there, Johnson took a seat on the medical cart and was brought to the locker room.

That’s when he was ruled doubtful to return. Players don’t usually come back from such a ruling.

Bears RB Depth Chart

As mentioned above, the Bears don’t use Johnson as a traditional RB that much when everyone else is healthy.

D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have different skillsets but both see first-string opportunities for Chicago.

The Saints will still have to slow them down, as well as the Caleb Williams-led passing game, to stick with the Bears on Sunday.