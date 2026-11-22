The New Orleans Saints are showing how to spread the ball around on Sunday.

It’s just not benefiting starting tight end Juwan Johnson in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears.

The list of players with touches in the first half is long:

Travis Etienne

Jordyn Tyson

Alvin Kamara

Barion Brown

Chris Olave

Oscar Delp

CJ Donaldson

Tyler Shough is playing quarterback, and Bryce Lance also has a target.

But Johnson? He’s nowhere to be found.

Is Juwan Johnson Playing Today?

Yes, Juwan Johnson is playing on Sunday against the Bears.

He wasn’t on the injury report this week. That doesn’t appear to be any type of concern.

Johnson simply isn’t getting the chance to make plays at the moment, which has been a frequent story of his season.

It feels like in almost every game this year, Johnson has had a quiet first half.

Sometimes, he never gets it rolling.

Occasionally, Johnson has shown he can make plays when Shough throws it his way, but it hasn’t been as frequent this season as in the past.

The Saints have the aforementioned Delp, a rookie, as well as the veteran Noah Fant. They have different tight end options and don’t always use Johnson in his high-usage way.

Especially with WR Jordyn Tyson and RB Travis Etienne both back from injury, there are just a lot of potential mouths to feed.

Saints TE Depth Chart

The Saints have continued to use Johnson as their No. 1 tight end. He just isn’t having the production that he used to.

Johnson is followed on the depth chart most weeks by Fant.

The rookie Delp has gotten in the mix more as the season has gone along after entering the NFL from Georgia.

These are quality players for the Saints, but they seem to take away opportunities from each other.