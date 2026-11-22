The New Orleans Saints went viral on Sunday morning on social media for an ugly stat. They entered Week 11 with their leading rusher being their quarterback, Tyler Shough — with a lowly 187 yards on the ground.

The Saints haven’t been able to run the ball with their running backs, due to both struggles and injuries. A group that has included Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, CJ Donaldson, Kendre Miller and Audric Estime at various points simply hasn’t put it together.

And early on Sunday, that’s a lot how it felt.

The Saints’ first run went to a wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson.

The Saints’ third run went to a wide receiver, Barion Brown.

Etienne was on the field early, but New Orleans wasn’t involving him as much as you’d expect from a guy who got paid $48 million in the offseason in free agency.

And the guy who had two touchdowns last week, Kamara? No touches through the first quarter.

Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today?

Yes, Kamara is active and healthy and playing on Sunday.

That doesn’t mean he’s going to get a big workload, though.

His two touchdowns a week ago came on just five touches — and in fact, two of his first three touches were TDs.

He isn’t a high-usage player at this point in his career, and the Saints seem to have specialty situations for Kamara.

They haven’t used any of their backs a lot, but they definitely haven’t gone high-volume role with Kamara this season.

Etienne had the first RB carry Sunday. Donaldson had the first RB catch. Kamara? Nothing to speak of through a quarter of play.

Audric Estime Change

The Saints did make one change on Sunday. Audric Estime is inactive.

Donaldson came back from injury, and so Estime was on the inactive list.

Estime got solid work the last two weeks, so his absence likely changes the calculus of this RB room. That doesn’t necessarily mean Kamara gets more touches, though.