The New Orleans Saints already weren’t getting Juwan Johnson at all, but then it got worse on Sunday in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears.

Johnson left the game with an injury in the second half and wasn’t a sure thing to return.

It had been a weird day for Johnson, having been targeted just once in the final minute of the first half, not catching it, and not getting any other looks in the passing game aside from that.

Johnson has had more quiet games this season than the Saints would like, and this was another one even before the injury.

The big tight end was great last season but hasn’t found his fit in this season’s offense.

He left with the Saints trailed 19-10, seeming unlikely to influence the finish in this one.

Juwan Johnson Injury Update

Johnson was hurt during the second half against the Bears and limped to the blue medical tent.

He had apparently hurt his hamstring. The Saints eventually ruled Johnson questionable to return due to a hamstring problem.

Hamstrings are a tricky injury in the NFL, and so there’s no guarantee that Johnson will return to action in this game, or even going forward. They are often an unpredictable muscle injury problem when they happen to a player relying on athleticism to make plays.

At least for the initial moment on Sunday, it wasn’t clear what the Saints would be missing. They weren’t getting the ball to Johnson anyway.

Saints TE Depth Chart

Juwan Johnson has been the No. 1 tight end for the Saints this season, even if his stats haven’t always suggested that.

They have two other obvious TEs to turn to with Johnson on the sideline.

Noah Fant is the other veteran of the bunch, and he’s had a few quality games this season.

The Saints also have rookie tight end Oscar Delp active. He’s an intriguing player with potential out of Georgia.

Going forward if Johnson has to miss games, the Saints have two TEs on the practice squad, too. Treyton Welch and Matt Lauter would both be candidates for an elevation to the active roster at some point if Johnson has to miss time with his hamstring problem.