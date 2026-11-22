The New Orleans Saints have enough trouble protecting their own quarterback.

Making the opposing quarterback uncomfortable could give them a chance Sunday.

New Orleans visits the Chicago Bears on Nov. 22 as a heavy underdog. LineSmart’s morning odds comparison listed Chicago as an 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings and FanDuel, with Hard Rock offering 12 points.

The records explain much of that gap. Chicago stands 7-2; New Orleans sits at 3-6.

But four of the Saints’ six defeats came by one score, according to the Bears’ official preview. Ben Johnson acknowledged how often they have stayed close.

“They’re in every single game and there’s a bunch of one-score games throughout this,” Johnson said.

Saints’ Pass Rush Gives Them a Shot Against Caleb Williams

Carl Granderson has 8.5 sacks. Chase Young has eight. Their combined 16.5 sacks give the Saints two threats who can end a possession with one play.

Young draws a matchup with left tackle Theo Benedet, who has started six games since Braxton Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury, per Chicago’s preview.

The task becomes easier if New Orleans keeps improving against the run. The Saints’ official breakdown noted that Cleveland managed 95 rushing yards at 2.8 per carry. Carolina followed with 97 yards at 3 per attempt.

Carry that work into Sunday, and the visitors can create longer passing downs. Granderson and Young could then attack without worrying as much about the handoff.

Caleb Williams threw four interceptions against Tampa Bay before Chicago’s bye. Expecting a repeat would overstate the case, though, since he threw none during his previous three games.

New Orleans needs only a few mistakes to change the game. A strip-sack or interception could spare its offense a long field.

There’s a catch. The Saints have gone three games without forcing a turnover. Pressure must produce something more Sunday.

Saints Must Protect Tyler Shough to Finish an Upset

The largest obstacle sits across the line.

The official injury report lists center Erik McCoy, tackle Taliese Fuaga and backup Asim Richards as out.

Tyler Shough has taken eight sacks over his past two games. Chicago leads the NFL in third-down defense, allowing a 22.8% conversion rate.

Quick throws offer the clearest answer. New Orleans’ breakdown pointed toward Juwan Johnson and Jordyn Tyson underneath, potentially opening a deeper shot for Chris Olave.

Those completions would help Shough avoid holding the ball behind a depleted line. They could also keep the offense out of obvious passing situations.

The upset case rests on the balance of getting the ball out, forcing Chicago to drive the field and turning defensive pressure into points.

Assuming the Saints reach the fourth quarter within one possession, their edge rushers can still decide it.