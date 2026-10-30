Browns Insider Clears Up Trade Speculation on Saints QB Spencer Rattler

Cleveland’s quarterback saga has dragged on since the spring, but the trade deadline represents the absolute end of the line. If the Browns want to stop the bleeding at QB without waiting around to gamble on a rookie next season, this upcoming trade deadline is their only actionable window to pull off a move.

The New Orleans Saints backup QB Spencer Rattler has been a highly rumored option for the Browns, with multiple trade pitches seeing Rattler land in Cleveland.

Insider Breaks Down Spencer Rattler’s Chances of Landing in Cleveland

However, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot entirely dismisses the pitch, saying she doesn’t see the Browns making any changes at QB depth, be it with Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.

“I really don’t believe that is happening. Dillon Gabriel, when he is getting reps, a lot of times he is running the scout team and so, no,” Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland on Thursday morning.

“We are not out there when they are doing team. We really haven’t seen too much of that, so no, I don’t think that is the case. And Shedeur Sanders, and I wrote this last week, is still the No. 2 quarterback, and he is still the next man up, and if, for some reason, Deshaun Watson can’t fulfill his duties, Shedeur Sanders will play.”

Todd Monken pays no heed to any rumors, neither to the rumors that suggest that Sanders might be pushed to No. 3 in the pecking order down the line.

Cabot doubles down on all of it being more smoke than actual fire.

“He is still the No. 2 quarterback. Even though Dillon Gabriel has been activated, Shedeur is still the No. 2 and is still the next man up. They’re hoping it does not get to that because they want Deshaun playing well and winning football games.”

“But in the event that he doesn’t, the next guy up would be Shedeur. So, I don’t see Spencer Rattler coming here and, at this point, I don’t see them trading Shedeur or Dillon Gabriel, but we must always remember that Andrew Berry, at this time of year, he likes to wheel and deal and he will listen to offers, of course.”

Saints Might Not Want to Trade Spencer Rattler at All

Convincing Mickey Loomis to move Spencer Rattler will require a serious premium. With New Orleans losing and Tyler Shough searching for consistency, the Saints can’t afford to strip down their quarterback room.

Kellen Moore may have Rattler buried on the bench, but his dirt-cheap deal makes him the ultimate low-cost insurance policy for a shaky offense.

Cabot’s reporting makes it clear the Browns aren’t desperate to overpay either. A blockbuster trade feels far-fetched today, but both sides could probe the market and see if a middle ground exists.