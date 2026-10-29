Saints Roster Holds Key to Fixing Browns’ Quarterback Void Via Trade

The Saints aren’t projected to be hyperactive buyers or sellers down the stretch, but quarterback-needy teams are keeping close tabs on Spencer Rattler.

He isn’t getting sniffed for snaps despite Tyler Shough’s persistent struggles, practically begging for a fresh start elsewhere.

That’s why SI’s Conor Orr views Rattler as the ultimate low-risk flier for the Cleveland Browns even with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders already on the roster.

Spencer Rattler to Browns?

“This may seem unfair after the 5–2 Browns have reached a place of near-comfort at the quarterback position. The Browns are in first place in the division despite Deshaun Watson hanging around the mid-to-late-20s in EPA per play,” Orr writes. “Watson is also near the top of the NFL in turnover-worthy plays. And while you can argue that this season has been the runway toward Watson rediscovering his skill set as a quarterback, we can also argue that Watson is operating with an excellent play-caller and some YAC-machine wide receivers while also still walking the turnover tightrope on a down-to-down basis.”

It would be nice for Todd Monken to have an option behind Watson, since the trade rumors for Sanders are growing in Cleveland as well.

“I initially had Kirk Cousins here, but I like the idea of the Browns taking a little bit higher of an upside shot on the 26-year-old Rattler, who lost his job toward the end of last year to Tyler Shough,” Orr explains.

“With the Saints facing a pivotal draft in 2026, Rattler could be a trade chip for second-year coach Kellen Moore, who may make a play at the quarterback position in the draft anyway, leaving Shough as a higher-upside QB2. I am one of NFL media’s largest Rattler apologists, but it’s impossible to argue that Rattler didn’t see major growth from Year 1 (2024) to last season in almost every metric you would care about from a quarterback (big-time throw percentage, pressure to sack rate, and adjusted completion percentage all went up).”

Orr also points out that Watson’s lengthy injury history makes getting another QB option besides Sanders a logical choice.

Will Saints Trade Rattler?

That said, it would be tough to convince Mickey Loomis or Kellen Moore to let go of Rattler. As a former fifth-round pick with limited leverage and a 1-13 starter record, Rattler won’t fetch real draft capital anyways. Moving him for a late Saturday-flyer pick (a 6th or 7th rounder) doesn’t justify gutting their depth behind Shough.

Plus, majority of reps or not, Shough’s still a rookie. Handing away the only backup with real system reps leaves New Orleans one hit away from disaster.

Other than that, Rattler is operating on a dirt-cheap 4-year rookie contract. The Saints gain almost nothing in cap savings by dumping him, making him far more valuable as a locked-in, low-cost QB2 than a quick trade chip.

General Manager Mickey Loomis is notoriously stingy with mid-season fire sales, and the front office already rebuffed off-season trade inquiries regarding Rattler. They view him as a long-term developmental asset rather than trade bait.

Unless the Browns are ready to ridiculously overpay to convince Loomis to make a trade, Rattler might not be leaving the Saints locker room anytime soon.