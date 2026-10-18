Is Chris Olave Playing Today? Saints Reveal Status for Giants Game

The 1-4 New Orleans Saints revealed the update all fans were waiting for Sunday’s showdown vs. the Giants.

Originally questionable, the Saints expect wide receiver Chris Olave to play vs. the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Saints Chris Olave Expected to Play Sunday vs. Giants

Olave’s medical file is quite extensive, with blood clots and various other ailments in the past few years. That’s why he was more cautious this year by wearing a Guardian Cap. A helmet with additional padding to safeguard the player from minor head injuries.

Still, Olave appeared on the injury list mid-Week 6 with a minor foot injury because his foot got slightly bruised. He did appear against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 without any issue, though he wore a walking boot as a precaution.

His Week 6 injury isn’t related to his last week’s foot injury, or even any of his past medical problems.

Instead, he is listed with an illness, the same contagious locker room bug that has defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd and more down for Week 6.

Olave Has Never Missed a Single Game This Season

Olave missed two practice sessions this week due to the illness, on Wednesday and Thursday. He did return to practice on Friday, though it was on a limited basis.

Getting back on the practice field Friday was a massive green light for Olave. With 48 extra hours to kick the illness that kept him grounded midweek, Saints’ top wide receiver looks ready to gut it out and keep his Ironman streak intact, continuing a trend where he fights through nagging ailments every single week without missing a game.

This season, Olave has played a big role once again in a pass-happy Saints offense. Tyler Shough has put together some big games yardage-wise, and it’s helped Olave rack up 39 catches (on 54 targets) for 537 yards and one score. He had just 46 receiving yards in Week 5 in a game where Shough threw for just 96 yards in a loss.