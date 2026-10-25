Saints Kicker Announces Personal News Days Before First NFL Game In Paris vs. Steelers

The Saints are heading to France for a historic matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Daniel Carlson is juggling far more than international logistics. On top of preparing for the NFL’s Paris debut, the Saints kicker is expecting the arrival of his fourth child, adding a massive off-field storyline to New Orleans’ overseas trip.

He landed in Paris a little later than the team on Friday morning, and now the Saints fans know why.

Saints Daniel Carlson Expecting Fourth Baby the Same Time as Paris Game vs. Steelers

“Actually, we haven’t had the baby yet,” a smiling Carlson said Friday, according to the Oskaloosa Herald. “Everything’s good, so we’re very happy about that. But hopefully get a win and have a baby after that.”

There is a slight chance that Carlson could miss the milestone, but he and his wife are “praying really hard” that he doesn’t miss the birth while he’s in Paris.

“But we had a green light from the doctor, and everybody’s healthy, so that’s the main thing,” he said. “We’ve been doing really well, and my wife’s a champ. This is our fourth kid, so we’ve gone through this a couple of times.”

However, football responsibilities are also on top of Carlson’s priority list right beside his family duties.

“Obviously trying to balance the commitment to football with the priority of family as well,” he said. “Just really grateful that the Saints have been so gracious to help me in my personal situation.”

Even Kellen Moore confirmed during his media appearance on Friday that Carlson is “here and is a full participant today.”

Carlson Important for Clutch Moments

Having Daniel Carlson available for the Paris game against the Steelers is huge for New Orleans. Through six weeks, he’s scored 36 total points, hit 7 of 10 field goals, and knocked down three kicks from 50-plus yards.

When the Saints win, it’s because Carlson delivers in the clutch. He put up 10 points with a 51-yarder in their Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, and just last week against the Giants, he drilled a season-long 58-yard bomb to help seal a tight seven-point victory.

In a season where the Saints’ offense struggles to finish drives, Carlson’s leg is literally the difference between winning close games and dropping them.

Sleep-deprived or not, Carlson has to deliver when the game is on the line.

For now, the couple hasn’t revealed the gender of their baby yet, which isn’t surprising given how they’ve kept details about their personal life, and things about their other three kids —two daughters and a son— under wraps.