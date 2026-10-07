Former Saints Draft Pick Cut by Vikings Days Before New Orleans Reunion

Devin Neal’s return to New Orleans lasted less than a week as a storyline.

The Minnesota Vikings released former New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal from their practice squad on October 6, just six days after signing him and five days before Minnesota is scheduled to visit the Saints.

Minnesota announced Neal’s departure as part of a larger round of roster moves Tuesday. The Vikings also released punter Johnny Hekker and cornerback Natrone Brooks from the practice squad.

For Neal, it ends an unusually brief stay with Minnesota, and puts the former Saints draft pick back on the market at a particularly interesting time for New Orleans.

Devin Neal’s Vikings Stay Lasted Just 6 Days

Minnesota signed Neal to its practice squad on September 30 after working him out one day earlier.

The Vikings actually added two former Saints running backs at the same time, signing Neal and Audric Estimé as Minnesota searched for additional depth in its own backfield.

Neal never made it to the matchup against his former team.

New Orleans selected the Kansas product in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, finishing with 57 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns while catching 17 passes for another 104 yards.

His rookie year included a particularly productive stretch late in the season. Neal ran for a career-high 70 yards and scored against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then found the end zone again the following week against the Carolina Panthers.

But a hamstring injury derailed his second season before it began.

The Saints initially placed Neal on injured reserve during final roster cuts before releasing him with an injury settlement on September 3. He had originally injured the hamstring in August, returned to practice and then appeared to aggravate the problem during the preseason.

By the end of September, Neal had recovered enough to work out for Minnesota and earn another opportunity.

That opportunity lasted six days.

Devin Neal Becomes Available With Saints Thin at Running Back

There is another wrinkle that makes Neal’s release relevant in New Orleans.

The Saints recently placed Travis Etienne Jr. on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, leaving Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and rookie CJ Donaldson to carry the backfield. New Orleans also signed running back Ulysses Bentley IV to its practice squad on October 1.

The Saints managed only 50 rushing yards in their 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on October 5, although Kamara scored twice.

That does not mean a Neal reunion is coming. There has been no report that New Orleans intends to bring him back, and the Saints already have multiple healthy options behind Etienne.

But Neal is once again available, the Saints know him well, and their running back depth has already been tested less than a month into the season.

Instead of returning to the Superdome in purple on October 11, Neal will now wait to see whether another team — perhaps even a familiar one — gives him his next opportunity.