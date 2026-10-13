Former Saints Draft Pick Lands With Commanders

The NFL journey of former New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal has taken another turn, and this time he’s headed to the nation’s capital.

The Washington Commanders are signing Neal to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, giving the 23-year-old running back another opportunity following a turbulent stretch that has seen him move between multiple NFL teams.

“Sources: The #Commanders are signing former #Saints RB Devin Neal to their practice squad,” Schultz reported Tuesday, October 13.

The development comes less than two weeks after Neal joined the Minnesota Vikings, only to be released six days later. He subsequently worked out for the Miami Dolphins but did not immediately secure a contract.

Now, Washington is offering the former Saints draft pick another chance to establish himself in the NFL.

Devin Neal Finds New Home After Saints and Vikings Exits

New Orleans selected Neal out of Kansas with the No. 184 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

His rookie season offered some encouraging moments, particularly when injuries forced the Saints to lean on their younger running backs.

Neal appeared in 10 games, making three starts while rushing for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. He also caught 17 passes for another 104 yards, giving him 310 yards from scrimmage.

His strongest performance came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 7, when he rushed for a season-high 70 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown in a 24-20 Saints victory.

A week later, Neal scored again against the Carolina Panthers, helping New Orleans secure another victory.

Those performances appeared to give Neal a foundation heading into his second NFL season.

Instead, injuries complicated his future in New Orleans.

The Saints placed Neal on injured reserve ahead of the 2026 regular season and subsequently reached an injury settlement with him on September 3, ending his time with the organization after just one season.

Former Saints RB’s NFL Journey Takes Another Turn

Neal’s departure from New Orleans began a particularly busy stretch.

On September 29, Schultz reported that the Vikings were signing Neal amid injuries in their running back room.

The opportunity was short-lived.

Minnesota released Neal from its practice squad on October 6, just days before a scheduled matchup with his former Saints teammates.

Two days later, the Dolphins brought Neal in for a workout alongside long snapper Peter Bowden and punter Wes Pahl, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Although that visit did not immediately result in a signing, Neal’s latest opportunity suggests NFL teams continue to see value in the former Kansas standout.

Washington’s decision comes after the Commanders dealt with running back availability concerns of their own, including Jeremy McNichols being ruled out of their October 11 game against the New York Giants with a quad injury.

Neal’s addition provides another developmental option for Washington’s backfield, although signing to the practice squad does not guarantee him a place on the active roster.

For the Saints, it marks another chapter in the career of a recent draft selection who showed flashes of promise during his rookie campaign but never made it to a second regular season with New Orleans.

And for Neal, the Commanders represent another chance to turn those flashes into a more permanent NFL opportunity.