Do The Saints Play Today? New Orleans Upcoming Schedule Shows What’s Next

The New Orleans Saints have returned stateside after a Week 7 spent in Paris, France.

The problem for the Saints is that they returned with a loss. They took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first-ever NFL game played in that country, which would’ve been a lot more fun for New Orleans if the Saints won.

But they lost, again, and are now 2-5 on the season entering Week 8, which is being played on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The Saints are in a spot where trade questions are being asked. Their future with second-year QB Tyler Shough is at least a little bit uncertain. Injuries have also continued to bog things down, with Jordyn Tyson still not having made his debut and Travis Etienne remaining out with a hamstring problem.

But at least for one week, the Saints get to recharge.

Do The Saints Play Today?

No, the Saints don’t play on Sunday, Nov. 1 — they don’t have a game in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Saints have a bye on Sunday.

Each NFL team gets one bye during the regular season, which is 18 weeks long but has every team play 17 games.

The Saints were given their bye the week after getting back from France, which is logical timing for them to get their rhythms back after a week in Europe.

Saints Upcoming Schedule

The Saints will be back in action on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. They’ll host the surprisingly good Cleveland Browns.

There’s been speculation that the Week 9 game against the Browns could by Tyson’s NFL debut day. That’ll be something to keep an eye on in the days ahead.

The Saints then remain home in Week 10, as well, against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 15. As a divisional clash, that game could be key in keeping the Saints even slightly involved in the NFC South race the rest of the season.

Saints Trade Rumors

The bye week likely was spent in some active talks for the Saints’ front office.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 — that’s the last day trades can be made during the season.

The Saints have a number of candidates to be traded, particularly if the season goes south with another loss next week.

Alvin Kamara is a popular trade candidate in rumors, but fellow RB Kendre Miller could also be moved. Offensive guard Cesar Ruiz is another whose name has shown up in analysis ahead of the trade deadline by national writers.

There will surely be more buzz about Saints trades before the deadline. The groundwork for those deals may be being laid during the bye.