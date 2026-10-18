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Ex-Saints Star Ejected for Spitting on Raiders

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ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #22 of the Buffalo Bills sits injured on the field after being hurt on the play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints haven’t employed Chauncey Gardner-Johnson — known by many as C.J. — in half a decade.

But he’s still hanging around the NFL, and his on-field antics certainly aren’t new. On Sunday, they earned him an ejection for spitting.

More punishment could be coming, too. Spitting on opposing players certainly isn’t looked upon kindly by the NFL leadership.

What Did C.J. Gardner-Johnson Do?

Gardner-Johnson plays for the Buffalo Bills now, and they were in Las Vegas on Sunday taking on the Raiders.

After a play, Gardner-Johnson appeared to be chatting with Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers. It apparently wasn’t a friendly conversation.

Gardner-Johnson spit on Bowers.

The slow-motion cameras of the CBS broadcast caught the moment. So did Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum, who immediately got in Gardner-Johnson’s face.

This is what the scene looked like (and this isn’t the link if it doesn’t display correctly):

CBS spoke to its rules analyst Gene Steratore on the broadcast, as well, and he made it clear that this was exactly the correct call.

Gardner-Johnson has already been under criticism by Bills followers this year for being a weak link defensively — and now getting ejected certainly won’t help his cause for being believed in going forward, either.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson NFL Career Timeline

Gardner-Johnson was originally a fourth-round pick of the Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida, and he was immediately a playmaker.

He played in 16 games in his rookie season and had one interception, one fumble forced, one fumble recovery, eight passes defenses and 49 tackles, including 6.0 for a loss.

In the 2020 season, Gardner-Johnson played 15 games for the Saints with one pick, 1.0 sack, 66 tackles, including five for a loss, and 13 passes defensed.

His final Saints season was 2021, when he got 12 games and intercepted three passes, recorded 2.0 sacks and totaled 46 tackles.

Gardner-Johnson went to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and led the league with six interceptions.

He played for the Detroit Lions for just three games in an injury-shortened 2023 season.

Gardner-Johnson was back to the Eagles in 2024, picked off six more passes and won a Super Bowl ring.

In 2025, Gardner-Johnson split the year with the Texans and the Bears.

And now he’s with the Bills in 2026. Entering Sunday, he had an interception and 25 tackles.

Gardner-Johnson will turn 29 in December, so he still could have some career left — if he can keep himself on the field and in position to make plays, as opposed to causing trouble. He’s often had to strike that narrow balance in his career, and it hasn’t always worked well.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ex-Saints Star Ejected for Spitting on Raiders

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