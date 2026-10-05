How Bryce Lance is Related to 49ers’ Draft Bust Trey Lance

The New Orleans Saints feature a talented rookie wide receiver on their roster named Bryce Lance.

It’s a familiar last name for fans of the NFL, many of whom immediately think of San Francisco 49ers draft pick bust Trey Lance, who is a quarterback.

Bryce is just trying to make a name for himself in the NFL, and he’s going to have a chance to do that in a high-powered Saints offense.

He won’t be able to totally escape the family name, though. He’ll just try to leave a solid legacy of his own.

How is Bryce Lance Related to Trey Lance?

Bryce Lance is related to Trey Lance in the way you might expect — they are brothers.

Trey is the older brother of Bryce.

They have plenty in common, including the fact that they both played collegiately at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

There are plenty of differences, though, too, including their draft status and their position.

Bryce Lance Draft Pick

The Saints used a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Bryce Lance.

He was chosen at No. 136 overall.

Lance had a huge final season at NDSU, catching 51 passes for 1,079 yards and eight touchdowns. The year before, he had gone for 75 catches, 1,053 yards and 17 TDs.

He measures at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds, a physically impressive athlete just like his older brother.

It’s interesting to wonder if Trey’s failures in the NFL led to Bryce not being drafted at high. There’s certainly no way to know that one way or the other.

The Saints are simply glad to have Bryce on their roster.

Trey Lance Draft Pick

Trey Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Injuries and ineffectiveness allowed him to be leapfrogged by Brock Purdy, and Lance never really got his job back.

It will go down as one of the worst picks in the history of the 49ers, who moved to get Lance and never got even close to a franchise QB to show for it.

Where is Trey Lance Now?

Lance is two teams removed from his days with the 49ers.

He got a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys, but he didn’t stick there.

Lance is now in a multi-year tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers, for whom he’s the direct backup to star QB Justin Herbert.

Lance got a start at the tail end of the 2025 season when Herbert rested a game, but he doesn’t seem otherwise likely to be a full-time starter in the NFL again at this point. It would take a multi-pronged climb back to relevance for that to happen.

But after his bust beginnings, Trey has done a good job of sticking around and making a career for himself, even though it’s just as a backup.