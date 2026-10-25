How Long is Jordyn Tyson Out? Why Saints’ Rookie WR Still Isn’t Playing With Injury

The New Orleans Saints drafted Jordyn Tyson at No. 8 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The idea was that the wide receiver from Arizona State could step right in and contribute alongside Chris Olave.

Then from there, Tyson could grow into a star himself and be a potent weapon in the passing attack for quarterback Tyler Shough.

It was a logical plan, but it hasn’t come to fruition at all yet. Tyson still hasn’t appeared in an NFL game.

The Saints are playing in Paris in Week 7 on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while Tyson traveled to France with his team, he won’t be on the field.

At this point, the Saints are quite used to playing without Tyson. Until he’s actually ready to play, they’ll just have to keep figuring things out without him.

How Long is Jordyn Tyson Out?

Sunday will mark Tyson’s seventh missed game in seven chances to begin his rookie season.

It’s not totally clear whether he’ll be back soon or not.

One thing working in the Saints’ favor is that after Sunday, they have a Week 8 bye. So if they wanted to have Tyson on the field for their next game, they’ll have essentially two weeks of preparation to make it happen.

Why Isn’t Jordyn Tyson Playing?

Tyson remains out with a hamstring injury — which he sustained during the preseason and has prevented him from appearing in the regular season so far as a rookie. He was injured during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 13.

The preseason injured reserve placement the Saints used on Tyson meant he had to miss at least four games. He will now have missed seven.

“The Saints have been intentionally deliberate with Tyson, who they feel is a key component to their future,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Oct. 5.

This is what Schefter wrote in that Oct. 5 article about Tyson’s potential return timing:

“A Week 7 return for Tyson also could present some logistical complications, as the Saints are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers that week in Paris. New Orleans has a bye in Week 8 before a home game in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. With the bye in Week 8, a potential Week 9 return might be the most logical course of action for the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft, according to sources. It would provide an additional couple of weeks of rest for Tyson, who has had a history of hamstring injuries.”

So the suggestion for a while now has been that maybe the bye week will be the key here and that Tyson could get back on the field in the second half of the season for the Saints.

They’ve certainly been waiting long enough. The Saints could definitely use Tyson out there to help boost them up after a bumpy start to the season.